Fulton County, NY

Rapper Gunna In Fulton County Jail On RICO Charge

By Alvin aqua Blanco
 2 days ago

Source: Fulton County PD / Fulton County Sheriff’s Department

Gunna is in custody in Fulton County Jail and facing RICO charges. The Atlanta rapper was named in the indictment, along with Young Thug, that came down on Monday (May 9) accusing his YSL label of participating in a myriad gang racketeering crimes .

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution , Gunna, born Sergio Giavonni Kitchens, 28, was booked into the Fulton jail on early Wednesday morning (May 11).

Gunna is facing one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. Per the 88-page indictment, the Young Stoner Life label and its affiliates are a gang (Young Slime Life) involved in crimes like drug dealing and murder, amongst others. Besides Young Thug, Gunna was the most prominent and successful artist in the crew. His latest album, DS4Ever , debuted at No. 1 on Billboard .

The indictment names 28 defendants with 56 counts related to gang and conspiracy activity. Some of the felonies Gunna is accused of include receiving stolen property and drug possession with intent to distribute.

Gunna and Thug were arrested back in 2017 for drug possession after a traffic stop. The former was hit with a misdemeanor but Thugger was indicted for drug charges that are still pending.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said these charges are being pursued due to the violence it is allegedly causing in the community. She also readily admitted that social media has been “wonderful tool” in assembling the case against the defendants. For the more serious charges, some defendants are looking at life in prison.

We’re not sure about Gunna, yet, but don’t expect Young Thug to be out on bond anytime soon, if ever.

Caught in Southie

Search warrant leads to two drug arrests in South Boston

At about 2:20 PM, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, officers assigned to District C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston), District C-11 Drug Control Unit (Dorchester), BPD City Wide Drug Control Unit, BPD Youth Violence Strike Force and the FBI Gang Task Force, executed two search warrants out of South Boston District Court, resulting in the arrest of Malcolm Jones, 43, and Daquan Sparks, 28, both of South Boston.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
WBRE

Police: Man arrested in $250K drug bust

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pittston police say they arrested a man after a drug investigation uncovered $250,000 worth of narcotics in a residence. According to law enforcement, on Monday investigators from Pittston City and Luzerne County Drug Task Force conducted a search at a home on Market Street. Investigators say they seized approximately a quarter-million […]
PITTSTON, PA
WNYT

Man admits to role in vicious attack in Saratoga County

A man accused of a vicious ax attack in Saratoga County pleaded late Thursday afternoon. Justin Locke, 20, from Indian Lake pleaded guilty to one count of assault. Police say Locke went into someone’s apartment in Corinth and attacked the person with a tomahawk. Locke will be sentenced in...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Ulster County Woman Accused of Using Dead Person’s Debit Card

Not cool. As if identity theft wasn't enough of a problem in the world? Using the credit or debit card of a deceased person to go on your own personal spending spree? This is really low. A local woman is accused of using a debit card she allegedly stole off a dead body, according to News 10. Police say the suspect stole the card at the time of the unknown individual's death and began wracking up charge after charge. Now, this Ulster County woman stands accused of Grand Larceny and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
