This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Los Angeles

Photo: Getty Images

An outstanding bar doesn't just have great drinks. It has a nice vibe, different seating options, delicious food, and other things that keep people coming back. That could be music, games, and many more activities and perks.

With that said, what's the best bar in Los Angeles? We checked out Yelp and searched for the best bar with the highest rating on the website. According to Yelp , the No. 1 bar in the City of Angels is...

Potions & Poisons !

Located at 3514 W 8th St, this spot has 4.5 stars from nearly 200 reviews. This cocktail bar and lounge has a neat aesthetic and give you a chance to show off your singing skills. That's right -- they have karaoke!

Yelp reviewer Amy W. described her experience at Potions & Poisons:

"This is one of my new favorites in ktown! It's a small hidden gem with a door that's just slightly difficult to find but once you find it, you'll be in for a great night -- it gives me speakeasy vibes which I LOVE. The cocktails are super good and decently priced (creative names too). I ordered the strawberry fields and that drink is dangerously delicious. There are even karaoke rooms here! But I heard they do book quickly. You can just tell that this place was well thought out -- the aesthetic is unique and the ambiance makes for a chill yet thrilling experience... It's a great place to casually catch up with friends over drinks or maybe even get a little overly inebriated if that's the kind of night you're trying to have... :)"

Here were the Top 10 highest-rated bars in Los Angeles, according to Yelp :

Potions & Poisons (Koreatown) Bar Lis (Hollywood) The Rendition Room (Studio City) Tiki-Ti Cocktail Lounge (Los Feliz) La Descarga (Hollywood) R Bar (Wilshire Center) The Varnish (Downtown) Next Door Lounge (Hollywood) Paper Tiger Bar (Koreatown) Star Night (Koreatown)

You can check out the full list, and other amazing bars, here .