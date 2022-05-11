ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herkimer County, NY

State Police investigate fatal accident on Route 5S in German Flatts

nyspnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Police in Herkimer is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at the intersection of State Route 5S and S.Washington Street in the town of German Flatts, Herkimer County. On May 10, 2022, at...

www.nyspnews.com

nyspnews.com

Trooper Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in Jefferson County

State Police in Watertown is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 342 near the I-81 southbound ramp in the town of Pamelia. On May 12, 2022, at 6:25 a.m., a 2012 Ford Fusion, operated by Trooper Alicia Gorka, was traveling (in her personal vehicle) eastbound on Rt. 342 when a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck, operated by Jermayne A. Warren, age 29 from Evans Mills, NY was traveling westbound and attempted to make a left turn onto I-81 south when he turned into the path of the Ford Fusion.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Unadilla Woman Arrested After Operating Vehicle Under Influence of Drugs

An Unadilla woman is arrested and charged after the Delaware County Sheriff's Office says she was driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs. The office says deputies responded to a one-car crash on County Highway 14 in Franklin and found 53-year-old Dorian Stewart behind the wheel. An investigation...
UNADILLA, NY
WKTV

Teen accused of damaging pickup truck windshield in Annsville

ANNSVILLE, N.Y. – An 18-year-old is accused of damaging the windshield of a Ford pickup truck in the town of Annsville last month. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was called to Main Street on the afternoon of April 27 for a domestic incident, where it was alleged that Savannah M. Hunt, of Annsville, caused the damage to the vehicle.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

The New York State Police and The Village of Monticello Police Department arrested two Monticello residents on burglary charges

The New York State Police and The Village of Monticello Police Department arrested two Monticello residents on burglary charges. The New York State Police Liberty along with the Village of Monticello Police Department announce the arrest of Uwell E. Reynolds, age 20, Village of Monticello and Keyshaun Carlton Graham Murray, age 20, Village of Monticello for Burglary 1st degree. They were both arrested on May 11, 2022. The arrest is the result of an investigation in conjunction with Monticello Police Department into a home invasion on Morris Drive in the Village of Monticello on April 27, 2022. The homeowner suffered minor injuries as a result. Reynolds and Murray were also charged for a string of burglaries. Those burglaries occurred on April 10, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m., at the Waverly Garden Housing Complex in the village of Monticello. They were both charged with Burglary 2nd degree, Grand Larceny 3rd degree and Criminal Mischief 2nd degree by the Village of Monticello Police Department. Both Reynolds and Murray were arraigned in front of Village of Monticello Justice Solomon and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond, and $1million partially secured bond.
MONTICELLO, NY
WKTV

Victim reports group assault in Utica; police searching for suspects

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are searching for suspects in an alleged group assault that happened on Maple Street on Wednesday, May 11. Officers were called to the 1300 block around 11:45 p.m. The victim told police he was jumped by a group of people near the intersection with...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

3 Utica men charged after gun found in impounded vehicle

UTICA, N.Y. – Three men are facing charges after a gun was found in an impounded vehicle following a traffic stop in Utica. A vehicle with no front license plate that police believe may have been involved in a recent shots-fired investigation was spotted on the 1500 block of High Street around 6:30 p.m.
UTICA, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police are investigating a body located on the shoreline of Blind Sodus Bay in the town of Wolcott, Wayne County.

New York State Police in Wolcott are asking the public for help in identifying a body that was located on the shoreline of Blind Sodus Bay in the town of Wolcott, Wayne County Thursday afternoon. Troopers responded to the area of Ingersoll Drive after fishermen reported finding a body along the shoreline. At this time the remains, which appear to have been in the water for an extended period of time, are unidentified and have been transported to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Law enforcers say gun in car matches gunfire incidents

UTICA — A loaded handgun was found in a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle from recent gunfire incidents in Utica on Wednesday, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said the vehicle was pulled over for traffic violations on High Street at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police...
UTICA, NY
nyspnews.com

Troopers arrest a Montour Falls man for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle Without Owner Consent.

On May 9, 2022, at approximately 9:01a.m., the State Police out of Horseheads responded to a Erie Materials, in the town of Horseheads, regarding a Dodge Grand Caravan being taken without permission. The Investigation revealed that John T. Connor, age 35, from Montour Falls, had taken the vehicle which troopers located at the Relax Inn, in the town of Montour Falls.
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest Clinton County man on several charges including Robbery 1st degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree

On May 11, 2022, at approximately 7:30 PM, State Police received a report of an individual stealing a car from a location on State Route 3, in the town of Plattsburgh. After police responded to the scene, it was determined an unidentified male suspect threatened a vehicle operator with a knife and then stole the victim’s truck.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a Corning man for DWI.

On May 9, 2022, at approximately 9:27 p.m., State Police out of Big Flats conducted a traffic stop on a motorist on State Route 34, in the town of Van Etten. While interviewing the driver, Jeremy B. Crane, age 43, from Corning, the trooper detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from Crane.
CORNING, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Sidney Man Arrested for Burglary and Grand Larceny

The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31-year-old Steven C. Barrows of Sidney, following the investigation into a reported burglary complaint in the Town of Otsego where a vehicle had been stolen from the location. Barrows was then found to be driving the vehicle in the Town of Oneonta where...
ONEONTA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Roll-over accident near Barneveld prompts local emergency response

TRENTON- Emergency responders were called out to the scene of a roll-over accident near Barneveld, NY Tuesday late afternoon. Oneida County Emergency Dispatch says the incident happened right around 5:40 p.m., with officials clarifying that there was a trailer that had rolled-over. A hydraulic oil leak was reported from some...
BARNEVELD, NY
informnny.com

Clayton man arrested on menacing, harassment charges

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Clayton has been arrested on menacing and harassment charges. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Damion S. Parker was arrested on Monday, May 9 after an incident in the Village of Clayton. The Sheriff’s Office alleged that Parker threatened...
CLAYTON, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a Horseheads man for Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree.

On May 10, 2022, at approximately 9:42 a.m., the State Police out of Horseheads responded to Millport Fire Department, in the Village of Millport, for reported of a male causing damage to one of the fire trucks. Upon arrival the trooper observed Michael Grow, age 54, from Horseheads, near the fire trucks. While interviewing Grow it was determined that he was the individual that caused damage to one of the trucks.
HORSEHEADS, NY
nyspnews.com

Clyde man arrested for Felony DWI following a traffic stop on the Thruway.

Sullivan, NY – On May 8, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m., State Police stopped a vehicle on I-90 in the town of Sullivan for a vehicle and traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle, Richie A. Stokes Jr., 34, of Clyde, NY, was found to be intoxicated and had a revoked non-driver ID only. He was transported and processed at SP Syracuse, where his blood alcohol content was determined to be .14%.
CLYDE, NY

