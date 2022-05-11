ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam, IL

LaSalle, Bureau, Putnam counties Habitat for Humanity names new director

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNDATED – Todd D. Volker has been named as the new Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of La Salle, Bureau and Putnam Counties effective May 2, 2022. The announcement was made by the Habitat LBPC Board of Directors. Volker assumes the position...

IVCC commencement set for Saturday

OGLESBY – About 200 graduates are expected to participate in Illinois Valley Community College’s 56th annual commencement at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the college gymnasium. IVCC alumnus Dr. Holly Novak will deliver the keynote address. A 1974 graduate, Novak specializes in heart disease prevention and women’s health at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care in Springfield. Dr. Novak is also one of the most significant donors in IVCC’s 98-year history and is a member of the IVCC Foundation’s 21st Century Scholars Society.
OGLESBY, IL
City of Streator prospects different ambulance services, considers in-house option

STREATOR – Streator officials have until June to figure out if they would like to keep their existing ambulance services or take other routes. City Manager Dave Plyman gave a brief update to council members on Tuesday of the options being explored like in-house services, or contracting other services like American Medican Response Inc., Paramedic Services of Illinois Inc., or stay with AMT. Plyman is currently working with the Streator Fire Department and its union on collective bargaining, to weigh out the option of using their personnel for ambulance service. The city is also looking into purchasing an ambulance regardless of the decision that must be made by June. He hopes to have three emergency vehicle service vehicles operate in the city.
STREATOR, IL
Illinois historically Black college to close after 157 years

CHICAGO (AP) — A historically Black college in central Illinois that saw its enrollment plummet during the COVID-19 pandemic says it has been unable to recover and must close its doors after 157 years. Lincoln College in the community of Lincoln says that it will shut down at the end of this week when the current semester ends. Lincoln College President David Gerlach says $50 million was needed to remain open and the school says its efforts to raise that money fell far short. The school says another factor that contributed to its demise was a cyberattack in December that made it impossible for months to get into systems needed to recruit and retain students.
LINCOLN, IL
Illinois State Police donating body armor, shields and helmets to Ukraine

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police will be donating more than 3,000 pieces of protective equipment, including body armor, ballistic face shields, and ballistic helmets to help the Ukrainian citizens combat the Russian invasion. By U.S. standards, this equipment can no longer be used by ISP or any other law enforcement agency within Illinois. Most body armor in the U.S. has a standard five-year life span. However, it will still offer some protection to civilians, humanitarian aid workers, and others in the Ukraine. This surplus equipment must be disposed of if it is not donated to the Ukraine. ISP coordinated the donation with the Illinois National Guard, the United States Department of Homeland Security, the United States Department of Commerce, and the United States Department of State to transport the equipment as well as ensure compliance with all Federal and State laws and regulations.
ILLINOIS STATE
Pritzker calls for federal law, protests to protect abortion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois governor is urging Congress to legalize abortion in federal law now that a 50-year-old Supreme Court ruling allowing abortions is in jeopardy. Supporters of abortion rights were stunned last week when Politico reported on a leaked preliminary opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court suggesting it would overturn its landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker was joined Wednesday by abortion-rights supporters at a Planned Parenthood logistics facility in the Illinois suburbs of St. Louis. The facility arranges travel, lodging and other assistance for out-of-state women seeking abortions in Illinois where it is legal under state law.
ILLINOIS STATE
City of Peru Police Department enforcing seat belt laws

PERU – The City of Peru Police Department will be reminding motorists to ‘Click It or Ticket’. The Peru Police Department will be stepping up enforcement starting Friday ahead of Memorial Day travels as part of a campaign administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds. They say that Illinois currently has a seat belt compliance rate of 93.5%, while unbelted occupants still account for more than half of those killed in motor vehicle crashes.
PERU, IL
Suburban Chicago woman guilty of not giving son proper care

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A jury has convicted a suburban Chicago woman of involuntary manslaughter for failing to give her son the medical care he required after a heart transplant. It also found 41-year-old Jennifer Stroud of Park City, also guilty of endangering the life of a child. The Daily Herald of Arlington Heights reports she faces up to 14 years in prison at her July 21 sentencing. Eleven-year-old Jason Stroud was a sixth-grader at Woodland Middle School in Gurnee when he died on Sept. 11, 2016, four years after undergoing his transplant. Stroud’s ex-husband, David Stroud, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in 2019 and was sentenced to five years in prison.
PARK CITY, IL
Streator man arrested in connection with LaSalle fatal hit and run

LASALLE – A Streator man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run last Sunday in LaSalle. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say they located the suspected vehicle involved, a Cadillac Escalade, and following a brief investigation, took 26-year-old Gabriel Benitez in to custody. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail with a bond set at $200,000. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say 45-year-old Carl J. Telford was struck while riding an electric bicycle and taken to a Rockford hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday. Benitez has been charged with Failure to Report an Accident or Death and further charges may be pending, according to authorities.
STREATOR, IL
Woodford County Sheriff warns of warrant scam

EUREKA – The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam involving arrest warrants. They reported on social media that residents are getting calls from individuals claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Office, stating that the potential victim has a warrant out for their arrest. The scammer even has a caller ID that shows a Sheriff’s Office number. Authorities want to remind the public that no Sheriff’s Office will demand payment over the phone. They say if you do receive a call of this type, just discontinue the call. If you have concerns about a possible warrant, they ask you contact your local Sheriff’s Office directly.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
Biden sees bigger role for US farms due to Ukraine war

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — President Joe Biden is vowing to help American farmers try to ease a global spike in food prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He visited a family farm in Illinois on Wednesday and unrolled policies meant to increase harvests in ways that the administration believes could also help to reduce grocery bills at home. The Democrat is making a pitch aimed at U.S. voters who are struggling with high food prices and nations around the globe that face destabilizing shortages. The war in Ukraine has disrupted the supply of that country’s wheat to global markets. The war also has triggered higher costs for oil, natural gas and fertilizer.
ILLINOIS STATE
Commuter train passenger killed in crash with truck

CLARENDON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — A passenger has been killed and two others hurt after a commuter train collided with a semi-trailer at a crossing in suburban Chicago. A spokesman for the Metra system says the train’s engineer and conductor also were injured in the crash about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Clarendon Hills. No one in the truck was hurt. The crash caused the truck to catch fire. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash which halted inbound and outbound rail service near Clarendon Hills.
CLARENDON HILLS, IL
Man gets 15 months for inciting to riot in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man who posted online to urge others to join massive crowds that were looting downtown businesses in the summer of 2020 has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. Twenty-three-year-old James Massey learned his sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty in February to inciting and participating in a riot. He admitted in a plea agreement with prosecutors that he posted multiple videos and messages on Facebook calling for people to travel to downtown Chicago to engage in property damage and looting. The Chicago Tribune reports Massey was later captured on surveillance video helping to loot and destroy four businesses, including a cellphone store and a marijuana dispensary.
CHICAGO, IL
Police fatally shoot armed man inside suburban Chicago bank

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a SWAT team member fatally shot an armed man inside a suburban Chicago bank branch. Romeoville police say the suspect was shot by a Will County SWAT officer and was taken to an hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police say the suspect had briefly held hostages inside the Fifth Third Bank branch but had released them before the shooting. Police say the armed man entered the bank at approximately 3:40 p.m. Tuesday and demanded to speak to police. Eyewitnesses said multiple shots were fired, but it does not appear that anyone was hit by gunfire prior to the SWAT team’s arrival.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
Keep your pets cool during the heat wave with tips from IVAR

PERU – The Illinois Valley Animal Rescue has some tips for keeping your pets cool this summer. According to the U.S National Weather Service Chicago, the hot temperatures, combined with humidity will make it feel close to 100 degrees at times for the remainder of the week. For pet owners, it’s important to stay mindful of their fur baby’s time outdoors. Illinois Valley Animal Rescue owner Chris Tomsha says if you’re going to walk your day, change the schedule to early morning hours, nighttime, or just hold off. Tomsha added that if you’re a neighbor who suspects an animal being kept outside for too long, don’t hesitate to contact authorities, it could save their life. The American Kennel Club notes some signs to watch for include heavy panting and rapid breathing, excessive drooling, dry mucous membranes, bright red gums and tongue, skin hot to the touch, and a higher heart rate. Affected dogs become hyperactive and may have difficulty maintaining balance.
CHICAGO, IL

