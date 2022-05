“We have found a house” is a phrase uttered by the few who are lucky enough to have done so during an incredibly tight housing market. It was said this week by Joe Krebsbach, health and human services director, about the duplex that could become the County of Door’s Sober Living Facility. The transitional facility would rent rooms for $400 per month to people experiencing addiction and alcoholism who need a safe place to practice clean and sober living.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO