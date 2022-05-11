Bear surprises Franklin woman with visit

An opportunity for anyone who wants to help people in dire need just by going out to dinner has both Deloris Jefferson, Associate Director, Underserved Population for the James House and COO Lili Quintana quite excited. “On May 17, the Virginia Diner will be donating 100% of all restaurant sales...
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County Animal Services is hosting two rabies clinics on Saturday to encourage residents to get their pets vaccinated for a fee of just $5. Today’s events will be at Eastern Wayne High School from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Grantham Elementary School from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Residents may visit either location to have their cat or dog vaccinated.
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A siren rang out at noon inside the Chapel of the Salem VA Medical Center. It was to signify the beginning of the military funeral service for “The National Therapy Dog,” but most know her as “POWMIA.”. “She just touched so many lives,”...
PEARISBURG, Va. – A local woman’s dreams of opening her own restaurant came true in the New River Valley, and she even ended up making history in the process. Teasha Watkins is the first Black person to own a restaurant in Giles County. Watkins opened Silver & Salt on Main Street in Pearisburg in May.
Looking for a weekend activity? We've got you covered. The Faire boasts hands-on activities, period music, jousting, and stage performances, as well as a marketplace and entertainment for all ages and interests.
If you live in North Carolina or come here often on holiday, then you probably know that there are lots of great seafood restaurants in the state. In fact, it's one of the foods you should really try when visiting North Carolina. However, since there are so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to pick a restaurant. Don't worry, we got your back. We have put together a list of 3 amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit on your next visit. Here are our choices:
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Courtney York, like a lot of mothers, works long hours which means she gets barely any time to spend with her daughter, Isla, before she puts her down to sleep. York said much of her "free" time these days is spent searching for baby formula...
RICHMOND -- A mountain lion was spotted early Friday evening in the Point Richmond neighborhood, according to a Richmond police spokesperson. Police have received reports of a sighting from residents in the area. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has been notified. Police are advising residents in the area...
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Virginia landlord is asking for answers after he's out thousands of dollars because of application difficulties with a Virginia rent assistance program. Benjamin Quintana has multiple rental properties in the Danville area. He said the COVID-19 pandemic was tough on landlords, like himself. He...
Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case. To […]
Henry County business owner, Mickey Shelton, always stops on his way to work for coffee and a lottery ticket or two. That routine took a very unusual turn when he bought a very important winning lottery ticket.
Fresh hot lunches will be made available to Harrisonburg’s homeless population. Hope Distributed says it will serve those lunches every Friday, starting in May and concluding the last week of September. The program started last year when Jeff Wilhelm, executive director of Hope Distributed and Rene Torres, staff member...
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A tractor-trailer driver is in the hospital recovering from serious injuries after crashing through an overpass railing in New Bern, North Carolina The North Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver lost control on Highway 17 heading toward the Trent River Bridge and the truck fell more than 75 feet before […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Several sharks are on the move off of the Virginia and North Carolina coasts. According to research group OCEARCH, at least seven sharks have so far surfaced this month between Virginia Beach and Ocracoke Island. One of those sharks is an apex predator named after...
FALLING SPRING, Va. (WFXR) — “Wild thing, you make my heart sing…” Wild Thing, The Troggs Of course, the wild things we are talking about are trout. The Jackson River between Lake Moomaw and Covington is one of the few self-sustaining wild trout streams in Virginia. All of the trout in that stretch are spawned […]
