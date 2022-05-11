ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, VA

Bear surprises Franklin woman with visit

By Brandon Shulleeta
WSET
 4 days ago

FRANKLIN, Va. (WSET) — A Franklin County woman says she heard what sounded like,...

wset.com

WITN

Wayne County Animal Services hosts two rabies clinics Saturday

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County Animal Services is hosting two rabies clinics on Saturday to encourage residents to get their pets vaccinated for a fee of just $5. Today’s events will be at Eastern Wayne High School from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Grantham Elementary School from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Residents may visit either location to have their cat or dog vaccinated.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina or come here often on holiday, then you probably know that there are lots of great seafood restaurants in the state. In fact, it's one of the foods you should really try when visiting North Carolina. However, since there are so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to pick a restaurant. Don't worry, we got your back. We have put together a list of 3 amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit on your next visit. Here are our choices:
CBS News

Mountain lion spotted in Point Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND -- A mountain lion was spotted early Friday evening in the Point Richmond neighborhood, according to a Richmond police spokesperson. Police have received reports of a sighting from residents in the area. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has been notified. Police are advising residents in the area...
RICHMOND, VA
WSET

Virginia landlord searches for answers after failed rent relief program

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Virginia landlord is asking for answers after he's out thousands of dollars because of application difficulties with a Virginia rent assistance program. Benjamin Quintana has multiple rental properties in the Danville area. He said the COVID-19 pandemic was tough on landlords, like himself. He...
DANVILLE, VA
WOWK 13 News

What is the best Mexican restaurant in West Virginia?

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case. To […]
RESTAURANTS
rewind1051.com

Hot lunches available for homeless

Fresh hot lunches will be made available to Harrisonburg’s homeless population. Hope Distributed says it will serve those lunches every Friday, starting in May and concluding the last week of September. The program started last year when Jeff Wilhelm, executive director of Hope Distributed and Rene Torres, staff member...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WFXR

Something Wild: Virginia’s trout gem shines

FALLING SPRING, Va. (WFXR) — “Wild thing, you make my heart sing…” Wild Thing, The Troggs Of course, the wild things we are talking about are trout. The Jackson River between Lake Moomaw and Covington is one of the few self-sustaining wild trout streams in Virginia. All of the trout in that stretch are spawned […]
VIRGINIA STATE

