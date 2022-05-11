Bear surprises Franklin woman with visit

If you live in North Carolina or come here often on holiday, then you probably know that there are lots of great seafood restaurants in the state. In fact, it's one of the foods you should really try when visiting North Carolina. However, since there are so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to pick a restaurant. Don't worry, we got your back. We have put together a list of 3 amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit on your next visit. Here are our choices:

2 DAYS AGO