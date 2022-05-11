WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF DRUG ENFORCEMENT UNIT ARRESTS PAIR WHO HAVE HEROIN RELATED RECORDS

The Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office arrested a Harrodsburg man on Wednesday, May 11 following a traffic stop on drugs and firearm charges. According to the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Doug Saylor and Deputies were following a vehicle which they report had been involved in another arrest from March. When Deputies pulled the vehicle over, they identified the driver as Aristotle White, 49, of Harrodsburg. Sheriff Saylor reported their K9 unit alerted on the vehicle twice, leading to a search of the vehicle, which resulted in the discovery of more than $2,400 in cash, more than 50 tablets and capsules of suspected opiates and Xanax, several plastic bags full of suspected methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl, digital scales, a glass pipe, grinders, syringes and two firearms, one a handgun and the other an AR-15 rifle. White also reportedly had two warrants from out-of-county.

HARRODSBURG, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO