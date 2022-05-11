ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL schedule: 5 must-see games involving the Eagles

By Glenn Erby
 3 days ago
The Eagles have known their 2022 NFL regular season opponents for months now, but in just a few hours, fans and experts alike will find out the when, where and who of the schedule release.

Philadelphia will play their normal allotment of NFC East games, along with matchups against the AFC South and NFC North.

The schedule also features matchups against the Saints, Steelers, and Cardinals as well. With the schedule release looming, here are five must-see games for fans that’ll involve the Eagles this season.

1

Monday Sep. 19 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings

Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, and Adam Thielen are worth the price of admission alone, but Eagles fans will get an up-close look at Justin Jefferson during a Week 2 matchup in Philly.

2

At Arizona Cardinals

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kyler Murray is electric in his own right, but the Eagles will also match up with former star tight end Zach Ertz for the first time.

3

At Chicago Bears

Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Getting an up-close look at Justin Fields in year two should be a treat as he looks to mirror the progression of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

5

at Indianapolis Colts

Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Carson Wentz won’t be in the building but All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor will along with Matt Ryan.

Former Eagle Rodney McLeod joins an improved Colts defense that features pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, and linebacker Darius Leonard.

6

vs. Green Bay Packers

Apc Packvseagles 1206200454

Philadelphia will host the Green Bay Packers and anytime you can witness Aaron Rodgers on the biggest stage, it’ll be a moment you don’t want to miss.

Green Bay added Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson at the wide receiver position to replace Devante Adams, and they’ll feature a refurbished defense that features two Georgia Bulldogs.

#Vikings#Nfl Season#The Eagles#American Football#Nfc East#Nfc North#Steelers#Cardinals#Colts#The Green Bay Packers
