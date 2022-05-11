ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butane Sourcing, Procurement and Supplier Intelligence Report by Regional Growth Analysis, Major Category Management Objectives, Supplier Selection and Evaluation Metrics - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

 1 day ago
NEW YORK , May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Butane Market: Regional Growth Analysis. On the supply side, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the maximum influence owing to the supplier base. The growth is expected to be primarily driven by increasing demand and adoption of the category across those few...

Pactera EDGE Rises 3 Spots on the Top 20 List of Nimdzi's Industry Ranking of the 100 Largest Language Service Providers for 2022

Their Third Consecutive Year on the List, Pactera EDGE is Recognized as a Top 2 Leader in the IT and Data vertical. REDMOND, Wash., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pactera EDGE, a leading global digital and technology services provider, today announced they have again been named to the Nimdzi 100 List which annually honors the top 100 largest Language Service Providers (LSP), globally. On this year's list, Pactera EDGE was called out as a leader specifically for its IT and Data Services strengths thanks largely to its technological advances in AI Localization and democratization of AI. Overall, Pactera EDGE ranked 14th globally and 6th in the US. This is the third consecutive year that Pactera EDGE has been recognized on the Nimdzi list.
Humatics Announces Significant Reduction of Microlocation Transponder Size for Increased Utilization

WALTHAM, Mass., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Humatics, the market leader in highly-precise location-based radio frequency technology, announces a successful release of a new Microlocation transponder that is 66% smaller than the previous version. This enhancement enables a new level of deployment options for the market. The Humatics transponder is...
Tonic Water Market Size to Grow by USD 617.62 million| Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

Increasing consumption of gin will be one of the key trends in the tonic water market during 2022-2026. NEW YORK , May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tonic water market is a part of the global soft drinks market. Apart from the market in focus, Technavio's market analysis reports also provide in-depth coverage of the external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years.
USD 1.36 Bn growth opportunity in Robotic Window Cleaners Market | Increasing number of buildings with large windows to boost growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Robotic Window Cleaners Market by Distribution Channel, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report had been added to Technavio's offering. The 120-pages report segments the market by distribution channel (offline and online), end-user (industrial and residential), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report identifies Cop Rose Robot Co. Ltd., Ecovacs Robotics Inc., Gladwell Clean, Guangzhou Coayu Robot Co. Ltd., Hobot Technology Inc., IKOHS America SA, Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc., Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd., RF Co. Ltd., Sichler household appliances, Wexbi, and Zhengzhou Bangmi Smart Technology Co. Ltd as the dominant players in the market.
Gemcitabine Hydrochloride Market - 33% of Growth to Originate from Asia |Evolving Opportunities with Apotex Inc. & Biocon Ltd| Technavio

NEW YORK , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gemcitabine Hydrochloride Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, trends, drivers, challenges, and market growth across various regions. The gemcitabine hydrochloride market size is expected to increase by USD 325.19 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.09% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 33% of the market's growth will originate from Asia during the forecast period. China is the key market for gemcitabine hydrochloride in Asia. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. North America is another key market for gemcitabine hydrochloride. The growing prevalence of cancer, a strong presence of vendors, as well as the easy availability of chemotherapeutics to treat cancer will facilitate the gemcitabine hydrochloride market growth in North America over the forecast period.
UL Releases HOMER Front Modeling Software to Maximize Revenue of Utility-Scale Energy Storage -- With or Without Wind and Solar

The web-based application gives developers worldwide a powerful tool to evaluate the financial value of adding energy storage to their projects and provide clean, reliable electricity. BOULDER, Colo., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, a global safety science leader and developer of standard-setting renewable energy modeling software, announced the release...
B2B Retail Tech Firm ByondXR, eCommerce Company Vntana to Create Virtual Showrooms

Vntana, which works in 3D eCommerce tech, announced Monday (May 9) that it has partnered with retail tech company ByondXR to begin exploring into the metaverse. The partnership will integrate Vntana’s 3D CMS technology and let ByondXR customers make 3D virtual showrooms from existing design files. ByondXR’s specialty includes creating virtual environments that mimic real-life stores for various retailers and companies.
CONTROLTEK Implements RFID Inventory Management System, CONTROLSPAN Professional, for Jockey International, Inc.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CONTROLTEK, a leading provider of loss prevention and asset protection solutions, partners with Jockey International, Inc., a 146-year-old brand recognized around the world for its premium underwear and apparel, to roll out RFID Inventory Management solution CONTROLSPAN Professional to all stores across the United States.
DMG MORI Joins the Applied Digital Manufacturing Center as its Newest Industry Partner

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morf3D, Inc., a subsidiary of Nikon Corporation and trusted leader in metal additive manufacturing (AM) specializing in AM optimization and engineering for the aerospace, defense, and space industries, today announced that DMG MORI, a worldwide leader in metal cutting machine tools and processing solutions for turning and milling, has committed to a technology development partnership in its new Applied Digital Manufacturing Center (ADMC) in Long Beach, California.
Systems Definition, Inc. Awarded AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research Direct to Phase II Contract to Address Enhanced First Responder Personnel Accountability Capabilities

SDI's Direct to Phase II effort to spur innovative prototyping. ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Definition, Inc. (SDI), a leading provider of fireground accountability solutions, today announced the U.S. Air Force has awarded the firm an AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Direct to Phase II contract to develop innovative approaches for DoD First Responder accountability and associated data interchange capabilities to work with Air Force Common Operating Picture (COP) systems.
Artificial Intelligence 2D-to-3D Automated Conversion Technology to Create Theater-Quality, Realistic & Immersive 3D Experiences While Dramatically Reducing Time & Cost

FilmWest Global enters into an exclusive strategic alliance with software company BitAnimate to bring next generation AI 3D content creation to the film and entertainment industry. LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3D films are consistently top box-office draws, however, expensive production costs, a time consuming process of making...
Oppo looks for healthcare innovation with accelerator grants

Oppo is looking for potential healthcare features that it can help commercially develop and integrate with its products. The Chinese smartphone maker will offer funds totally $460,000 for ideas that address challenges around public health and digital divide. The Oppo Research Institute Innovation Accelerator programme calls for proposals under two...
Electric Actuators Market Size to Grow by USD 3.96 billion | Growing Demand for Commercial and Defense Aircraft to improve the Market Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric actuators market size is expected to grow by USD 3.96 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period. Technavio analyzes the market by end-user (automotive industry, water and wastewater industry, marine industry, aerospace and defense industry, and others), type (linear actuators and rotary actuators), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
InOrbit Announces Collaboration with Kärcher, Bringing Robot Operations Best Practices to Autonomous Cleaning

Industry-leading, cloud-based RobOps platform launches advanced capabilities providing data management and real-time operation for the new KIRA B 50 autonomous floor scrubber. MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InOrbit, the leader in cloud-based RobOps (robot operations) at scale, today announced integration with Alfred Kärcher SE & Co., the world's leading provider of cleaning technology, bringing best-in-class real-time observability, optimization and newly launched advanced operations capabilities to Kärcher's most sophisticated autonomous machines.
Private Labels, Custom Packaging Key to Redefining Poor Perception of ‘Made in Africa’ Brands

Goods and products manufactured in Africa are often perceived to be of inferior quality compared to those from other countries. According to Birame Sock, founder and CEO of African B2B marketplace Kwely, that negative perception is mainly caused by poor packaging, and over the years, it has hindered exports and negatively impacted the bottom lines of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the region.
7thonline, Inc. Today Releases Test Buy™, a Game-Changing DTC Forecasting and Planning SaaS Solution

Powered by 7thonline Lab's™ ML & AI, Test Buy™ analyzes inventory demand with only two data points, eliminating the need for retailers to commit to large initial buys. NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 7thonline, Inc., the leading integrated demand planning and inventory management SaaS provider to the retail, wholesale and supply chain industries, today announces its continuous dedication to innovation and R&D with its latest application, Test Buy™. The cutting-edge cloud-native solution captures the latest consumer trends and recommends inventory to specific retail locations with only two data points needed.
Autonomous Vehicles Market Size to Grow by 20.22 million units | AB Volvo and Alphabet Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The autonomous vehicles market size is expected to grow by 20.22 mn units from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 22.12%. The growth of the market will be driven by factors such as increasing demand for autonomy of vehicles by OEMs. However, factors such as high driver distraction with the increase in vehicle automation may challenge the market growth.
