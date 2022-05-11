Butane Sourcing, Procurement and Supplier Intelligence Report by Regional Growth Analysis, Major Category Management Objectives, Supplier Selection and Evaluation Metrics - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

NEW YORK , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gemcitabine Hydrochloride Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, trends, drivers, challenges, and market growth across various regions. The gemcitabine hydrochloride market size is expected to increase by USD 325.19 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.09% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 33% of the market's growth will originate from Asia during the forecast period. China is the key market for gemcitabine hydrochloride in Asia. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. North America is another key market for gemcitabine hydrochloride. The growing prevalence of cancer, a strong presence of vendors, as well as the easy availability of chemotherapeutics to treat cancer will facilitate the gemcitabine hydrochloride market growth in North America over the forecast period.

