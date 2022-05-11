Officials reveal the consequences of an outage that released 100 inmates
By CNN Newsource
kion546.com
1 day ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Key officials within our criminal justice system revealed just how bad the impacts were from a 48-hour computer outage in March, which led to more than 100 inmates being released from the Harris County Jail. The “JWEB” system is used by the district...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say two inmates have been found dead in the same unit of a local jail in South Carolina. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says the Greenville County jail inmates were found unconscious by employees around 4 p.m. Thursday. Paramedics pronounced them dead inside the jail. Autopsies are planned for Friday. The coroner’s office didn’t release any additional information including whether there was any sign of trauma or the names of the inmates or the charges they faced. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office runs the jail and hadn’t released any information on the deaths Thursday night.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A man charged with killing two South Carolina sisters 12 years ago but who disappeared out of the legal system after he was found incompetent to stand trial has been arrested in Colorado. An attorney for the sisters’ family, Lori Murray, says 43-year-Joseph Brand was taken into custody Thursday. A South Carolina sheriff’s statement confirmed the arrest, saying Brand was taken into custody in Pueblo, Colorado. Court records show Brand was found incompetent to stand trial on two murder charges in 2012 and sent off to a state hospital for treatment. If his mental condition improved, he was supposed to return to jail and await trial. Instead, Brand showed up free in Kingstree some months ago.
PERRIS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Many kids at Enchanted Hills Elementary School were taken to the hospital late Thursday after allegedly eating chips laced with some narcotics. Riverside County sheriff's deputies went to the school around 11:30 a.m. after students got sick. A student brought Cheetos laced with narcotics and shared them with other students.
DALLAS (AP) — Police say two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one person and injured 16 others at an outdoor concert in Dallas last month. Dallas police say a 25-year-old and 26-year-old were arrested Wednesday. In addition to 15 people wounded by gunfire, a woman suffered a non-gun-related injury. Jail records show the 25-year-old faces a charge of deadly conduct while the 26-year-old faces a charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm. Both remained in jail Thursday. Bond was set at $1,500 for Calhoun and $15,000 for Givens. Jail records don’t list attorneys for either.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The sponsor of a bill that would have subjected Louisiana women to murder charges for having abortions has abruptly pulled the proposal from debate. That move came Thursday night after Louisiana House members voted 65-26 to totally revamp the bill, eliminating the criminal penalties for women who have abortions. The bill would have ventured farther against abortion than lawmakers’ efforts in any other state. It would have made women who end their pregnancies subject to criminal homicide prosecutions. Gov. John Bel Edwards, an anti-abortion Democrat, had called the proposal absurd and said he would have vetoed it.
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former U.S. Sen. David Perdue that alleged fraudulent or counterfeit ballots were counted in the state’s most populous county during the 2020 general election. Perdue filed the lawsuit in December a few days after he announced that he would be challenging Gov. Brian Kemp in the Republican primary. Among other things, the suit sought access to examine absentee ballots, saying that would allow them to prove that there had been fraud in Fulton County. Perdue said the ruling is “another example of how the establishment continues to cover up what happened in 2020” and vowed to appeal.
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Greenfield Police said a man was arrested on "multiple firearm-related charges, brandishing a firearm and criminal threats" Tuesday at around 1 p.m. Police said Leonel Sedano was on Oak Avenue and 12th Street brandishing a Smith and Wesson .38 revolver at someone. A victim reported that Sedano...
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said a 56-year-old person died Tuesday in a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Natividad Road. Police said when they arrived past 2:30 p.m., they found a motorcyclist unresponsive. They were taken to the hospital but soon died of their injuries. The motorcyclist was traveling...
SAN JOSE, California (KPIX) — As residents across the state are being asked to conserve water, numbers just released Tuesday show people in California are using even more water than previous years – approximately 19% more water in March of this year, compared to March 2020. Santa Clara...
SANTA BARBARA, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A Lompoc man faces charges of grand theft after authorities say he tried to steal a trunk full of avocados. Tim Rounds, 44, was spotted wearing a headlamp and holding a bucket of avocados by a Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy who was patrolling the Goleta. Special Duty Hartley Freedman saw a vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the roadway in the 6900 block of Cathedral Oaks Road , where he made contact with Rounds.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Legislature has approved new congressional districts that are expected to continue Republicans’ edge in upcoming elections. The 22-11 vote Thursday night by the Senate ended a stalemate that had dominated the legislative session. The bill now goes to Gov. Mike Parson to become law. After approving the bill, the Senate adjourned for the session session — cutting off work on all other bills. Missouri and New Hampshire are the only states that had not at least enacted a congressional redistricting plan based on the 2020 census. Several other states had their plans overturned by courts for improperly favoring either Democrats or Republicans.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new Congressional report says that at the height of the pandemic, the meat processing industry worked closely with political appointees in the Trump administration to stave off health restrictions and keep slaughterhouses open even as COVID-19 spread rapidly among workers. The report issued Thursday says meat companies pushed to keep their plants open even though they knew workers were at high risk. The lobbying led to health and labor officials watering down recommendations for the industry and culminated in an executive order from President Donald Trump designating meat plants as critical infrastructure that needed to remain open. The North American Meat Institute trade group says the report distorts the truth and ignores steps companies took to protect workers.
Delaware State University, a historically Black institution, said its women’s lacrosse team was racially profiled by sheriff’s deputies last month during a traffic stop in Georgia. The team’s bus was headed north on Interstate 95 in Liberty County on April 20 following a game in Florida when it...
Manhattan rents just hit an all-time high — again. For the third straight month, rents have reached new record highs. The monthly rent paid by a tenant for a condo or coop in Manhattan was $3,870 in April, up 39% from a year earlier, according to a report from the brokerage firm Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel Real Estate Appraisers and Consultants. Last year, the net effective median rent — or the amount tenants pay after factoring in incentives from landlords — was $2,791.
McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Sebastian Munoz shot a 12-under 60 in the opening round of the Byron Nelson. He is the first PGA Tour player ever with two rounds of 60 in the same season. Munoz was at 2-under par Thursday after taking a penalty shot because of a wayward tee shot at the eighth hole. The 29-year-old Colombian then was 6 under over his next four holes with two eagles. He also had a 60 in the opening round of the RSM Classic at Seaside in Georgia in November. He has a four-stroke lead over a group that includes defending Nelson champ K.H. Lee.
High pressure builds in as we head into the weekend. Highs return to normal by Thursday and should be well above by Friday! We’ll cool a touch out of the weekend, then level off into next week. Conditions look to remain dry. AIR QUALITY: GOOD. ***GALE WARNING***. … for...
CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Madelene Sagstrom shot a flawless 9-under 63 during a round she felt holes kept getting larger and grabbed a one-stroke lead over Megan Khang after the first round of the Cognizant Founders Cup on Thursday. Nasa Hataoka, who won in Los Angeles in April before taking time off, was third after a 65 on the Upper Montclair Country Club course, roughly 10 miles from New York City. Bianca Pagdanganan, Amy Yang and Giulia Molinaro were tied for fourth at 66. Two-time defending champion and top-ranked Jin Young Ko shot a 69. Sagstrom made birdies in batches, finishing with nine in a bogey-free round. The Swede birdied the first four holes and had another run at Nos. 12-14.
