Officials reveal the consequences of an outage that released 100 inmates

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former U.S. Sen. David Perdue that alleged fraudulent or counterfeit ballots were counted in the state’s most populous county during the 2020 general election. Perdue filed the lawsuit in December a few days after he announced that he would be challenging Gov. Brian Kemp in the Republican primary. Among other things, the suit sought access to examine absentee ballots, saying that would allow them to prove that there had been fraud in Fulton County. Perdue said the ruling is “another example of how the establishment continues to cover up what happened in 2020” and vowed to appeal.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO