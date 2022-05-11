ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Démare sprints to win 5th stage of Giro, López stays in pink

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ESK1Z_0faQog7o00
1 of 8

MESSINA, Sicily (AP) — French cyclist Arnaud Démare won a bunch sprint at the end of the fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia on Wednesday and Juan Pedro López kept hold of the leader’s pink jersey.

Démare, who rides for Groupama–FDJ, edged Fernando Gaviria at the end of the 174-kilometer (108-mile) route from Catania to Messina after sprint favorites Mark Cavendish and Caleb Ewan had been dropped earlier in the day. Giacomo Nizzolo was third.

Démare also struggled on the climb but his team managed to eventually get him back to the peloton.

It was a sixth stage win in the Giro for the 30-year-old Démare but his first win of the year after a difficult start to 2022.

“My victory today means that in cycling we must never give up,” Démare said. “The sprint has been fluid from my point of view, even though it might have appeared chaotic. I’ve been patient before I launched the sprint.

“I lost a fair bit of time up the hill but my teammates have done a great job to bring me back quickly in the downhill. Then we worked hard to maintain Cavendish and Ewan behind.”

Most of the overall contenders crossed the line together. López maintained his 39-second advantage over Lennard Kämna after moving into the overall lead on Tuesday. Rein Taaramäe was third, 58 seconds behind López.

“I don’t believe the moment, it’s the first day of my life with the maglia rosa,” López said. “A lot of riders say to me, ‘Congratulations, enjoy, enjoy the day, enjoy the moment,’ and for sure I enjoy the moment because it’s one of the best days of my life.”

Meanwhile, one of the outside favorites, two-time winner Vincenzo Nibali, announced he will retire from the sport at the end of the year. An emotional Nibali, who is one of only seven riders in history to have won all three grand tours, made the announcement after arriving in his hometown.

The 37-year-old Nibali is nicknamed “The Shark of Messina.”

Five riders escaped early in the day but they were caught after 100 kilometers (62 miles). The main drama happened on the only climb of the day, a second-category ascent up to Portella Mandrazi.

With Cavendish and Ewan dropped, the peloton upped the pace and they were unable to catch up.

Cavendish’s Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team put in a solid effort but the high speed of the peloton eventually forced them to give up hope of closing the gap.

Cavendish and Ewan crossed the line almost 12 minutes behind the sprint.

The day finished earlier than most to allow the teams to take the ferry to the Italian mainland for Thursday’s sixth stage from Palmi to Scalea, along a mainly flat 192-kilometer (119-mile) route with a fourth-category climb early in the stage.

The Giro finishes on May 29 in Verona.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Demare comes through packed field to win stage five of Giro

MESSINA, Italy, May 11 (Reuters) - Frenchman Arnaud Demare of Groupama–FDJ came through a packed field to win stage five of the Giro d'Italia, a 172-kilometre ride from Catania to Messina, on Wednesday. Britain's sprint specialist Mark Cavendish, looking to win his second stage of this year's Giro, and...
CYCLING
Reuters

Demare makes it back-to-back Giro stage victories in sensational finish

SCALEA, Italy, May 12 (Reuters) - Frenchman Arnaud Demare came through on the line to make it back-to-back victories at the Giro d'Italia after taking stage six, a 192-kilometre (119-mile) ride from Palmi to Scalea, on Thursday. Demare, of Groupama–FDJ, was expected to go head-to-head with British sprint specialist Mark...
CYCLING
Daily Mail

Desert Crown storms to top of Derby betting after the Sir Michael Stoute-trained colt records impressive win in the Dante Stakes at York

Desert Crown spiced up a Cazoo Derby in danger of turning into an Aidan O'Brien benefit with a decisive victory in the Al Basti Equiworld Dante Stakes at York. The Sir Michael Stoute-trained colt is now 9-4 favourite for the Epsom Classic after his three-and-a-quarter-length victory from Royal Patronage in the hands of Richard Kingscote.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lennard Kämna
Person
Giacomo Nizzolo
Person
Arnaud Démare
Person
Fernando Gaviria
Person
Caleb Ewan
Person
Juan Pedro López
Person
Mark Cavendish
Person
Vincenzo Nibali
Reuters

Peaty out of world championships with fractured foot

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Britain's three-time Olympic champion Adam Peaty will not participate at next month's swimming world championships in Budapest after fracturing a bone in his foot, the 27-year-old said on Wednesday. Peaty, an eight-time world champion and holder of the 50m and 100m breaststroke titles, said he...
SWIMMING & SURFING
FOX Sports

Delort scores 2 as Nice wins to move into 4th in France

PARIS (AP) — Striker Andy Delort scored twice as Nice rallied from 2-0 down to beat struggling Saint-Etienne 4-2 and move into fourth place in the French league on Wednesday. The fourth spot secures automatic entry into next season's Europa League and Nice is one point above fifth-place Rennes,...
SOCCER
Reuters

Kaemna wins Giro stage four, Lopez takes pink jersey

AVOLA, Italy, May 10 (Reuters) - Lennard Kaemna of Bora-Hansgrohe rode to victory on the first mountain stage of the Giro d'Italia, pipping new race leader Juan Pedro Lopez in a sprint to the finish on Tuesday. The fourth stage was a 172-kilometre ride from Avola to Etna-Nicolosi after a...
CYCLING
BBC

Christine Mboma: Sprinter a doubt for African Championships in Mauritius

Namibian sprinter Christine Mboma is a doubt for the African Athletics Championships next month after suffering a thigh injury. The 18-year-old was injured during the 100m at the Kip Keino Classic continental tour meeting in Kenya on Saturday, pulling up and failing to finish the race, which was won by Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giro D Italia#Ap#French#The Giro D Italia#Fdj#Rein Taaram E#The Maglia Rosa
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

890K+
Followers
436K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy