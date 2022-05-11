ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ammon, ID

Police find runaway boy from Ammon

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAMMON, Idaho (CBS2) — The Bonneville County Sheriff's office...

idahonews.com

Post Register

Twin Falls police ask for help finding shoplifter

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — The Twin Falls Police Department is asking for help finding a shoplifting suspect. Police say the man in the pictures rode off on a bicycle without paying for his things at a retail store. If you have seen him or know him, please call...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Post Register

Valley County police catch theft suspect with the help of Facebook tips

MCCALL, Idaho (CBS2) — The Valley County Sheriff's Office caught a theft suspect after receiving information from Facebook users. "We previously had asked for help from our Facebook friends to identify an individual who decided to help themselves to property that did not belong to them," the Valley County Sheriff's Office said. Less than 36 hours later, police were able to find and capture the suspect.
VALLEY COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Suspect in Ammon armed robbery still at large, police say

AMMON, Idaho (CBS2) — A car was stolen at gunpoint by an Ammon Maverik store, and police say the suspect is still at large. Police got a call saying that a man armed with a rifle had taken the victim's car and driven away. Police found the car abandoned in a field about an hour later. Deputies from both the Idaho Falls Police Department and the Bonneville County Sheriff's Department searched, but couldn't find the suspect.
AMMON, ID
Post Register

Caldwell Fire Department puts out 22 types of fires in one month

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — The Caldwell Fire Department has had a busy month. Over the past four weeks, officials have responded to 22 different types of fires. "We have been fortunate that there were no severe injuries related to these calls," the Caldwell Fire Department said. "Be firesafe by routinely testing your home's smoke detectors and keeping a current fire extinguisher in an easy-to-access place."
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Bonneville County law enforcement ID suspect who used AR-15 in carjacking

Idaho Falls Police Officers and Bonneville County Sheriffs Deputies responded to the Maverick Store at Sunnyside Rd. and S. Yellowstone yesterday evening to a report of an armed Robbery. Dispatch received the call around 5:30pm advising a large native American male armed with a rifle took a victim’s car and fled. The vehicle, a green 1995 Subaru Legacy, was located by Idaho State Police Officers at approximately 6:30pm west of Exit 108 off I-15 in a farm field. That vehicle has since been returned to the victim and is no longer of interest.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Idaho man gets 15-year sentence for trying to ram police car

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (CBS2) — An Idaho man was sentenced to 5-15 years in prison after officials say he tried to ram a police car during a high speed chase. The man, 44-year-old Marcus Yupe, fled from police in May 2021 after an officer tried to pull him over for having a fake license plate number.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho man arrested after Shorts Bar fight

RIGGINS, Idaho (CBS2) — A man from Ahsahka, Idaho was arrested after a fight at Shorts Bar, the Idaho County Sheriff's Office reports. Idaho State Police responded to the altercation on May 7. After talking to the witnesses, 20-year-old Caleb Breedlove was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault.
AHSAHKA, ID
Post Register

Coroner election heats up

With only five days to go until the Republican primary on May 17, the Bingham County coroner race between Jimmy Roberts and Lisa Rowland has intensified with the release of an incident report regarding a domestic dispute that took place on April 14, 2021 in the Roberts family. A copy...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Nampa Fire Department puts out early morning home fire

NAMPA, ID (CBS2) — Nampa Fire Department worked early Wednesday morning to put out a small fire in a local home. It was a 2nd alarm house fire, and officials sent in four engines, a ladder truck and Battalion Chief. The Caldwell Fire Department also helped out. A vehicle...
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

IFPD officers clash with city over vacation hours

Several Idaho Falls Police Department officers are campaigning for an increase to officers’ vacation hours, saying officers are maxing out their accrued hours due to low staffing. Under the city’s policy, officers accrue vacation hours based on seniority until they hit a cap of 240 hours, after which they...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

ATV stolen from construction site near Smith's Ferry

SMITHS FERRY, Idaho (CBS2) — An ATV was stolen from the construction site on Highway 55 near Smiths Ferry. The Valley County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday says the vehicle was taken sometime after 9 p.m. on Monday night. It belongs to a local contractor. Anyone with information is asked...
VALLEY COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Capitol riot prosecutors ask for 2 months for Idaho woman

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Federal prosecutors say an Idaho woman who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 siege of the U.S. Capitol should be sentenced to two months in jail and ordered to serve community service in part because it was her second time forcing entry into a capitol building.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Merrell, Dorothy

Dorothy"Mickey" Hart Merrell passed away May 7, 2022, at 97 years old at her daughter's home in Boise, Idaho. She was the oldest of six children to Howard and Dorothy Hart of Monte Vista, Colorado. Mickey was born in Del Norte, Colorado on August 23, 1924. After living in Denver and having three children with her first husband, Harry H. Kanatzar, Jr. the family moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho. Mickey married Gerald Merrell in 1973 until his death in 2015. During her time in Idaho Falls Mickey was an artist doing fashion illustrations for LeVines and other stores in the area. She was a lifelong artist focusing on landscapes and portraits as well as illustrating two books. Mickey spent many hours playing bridge where she met good friends. She moved to Boise to live with her daughter and granddaughter in 2020 until her passing. Preceding her in death were her parents, brothers Ivan Hart, Loyal Hart, Ronnie Hart, and her younger son Douglas Kanatzar. Mickey is survived by her daughter Kathy Kanatzar of Boise, son Steve Kanatzar of Colorado Springs, grandchildren Ashley Morrison, Nick Morrison, Jackie Ripke, Steve Kanatzar, Cameron Kanatzar, eleven great grandchildren, stepson Bill Merrell, stepdaughter-in-law Carol Merrell, and stepdaughter Kay Merrell. She was dearly loved and will be missed, until we are together in heaven. Services will be at The Vineyard in Boise, Idaho on May 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. followed by inurnment with her younger son Douglas Kanatzar at Cloverdale Cemetery in Boise on Monday May 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers please send contributions in Mickey Merrell's name to the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S. Capital Ave., Idaho Falls, ID 83402. Arrangements are under the direction of Summers Funeral Home, Ustick Chapel, Meridian, ID 208-898-0642 www.summersfuneral.com. Dorothy 8/23/1924 - 5/7/2022Mildred Merrell.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Covid test positivity on the rise, St. Luke's data shows

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Data from St. Luke's dashboard shows that COVID-19 test positivity is on the rise in Idaho. An average of 5 percent of people tested positive for Covid in the last 14 days. That's an increase over April when only 3 percent of people tested positive.
BOISE, ID

