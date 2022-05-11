ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Gittelman and Temple Earn All-Centennial Conference Honorable Mention

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANCASTER, Pa. – Seniors, defenseman Kyle Gittelman (Davie, Fla./St. Thomas Aquinas) and attackman Ewan Temple (Virginia Beach, Va./Frank W. Cox) have been selected All-Centennial Conference honorable in men's lacrosse in a vote conducted by the conference's nine head coaches. This is the second time that Gittelman has been named All-Centennial, while...

Morrissey Named Centennial Conference Pitcher of the Year; Five Others Earn All-Conference Accolades

Lancaster, PA – A program-record six members of the Washington College baseball team earned 2022 All-Centennial Conference accolades, it was announced by the league office on Thursday. In addition, freshman sensation Joe Morrissey (Moorestown, N.J./Moorestown) was named the Pitcher of the Year, the first Shoreman to be recognized for the award since 1994. Morrissey and sophomore first baseman Danny Sheeler (Towson, Md./Loyola Blakefield) were both selected to the First Team while senior outfielder Chris Baker (Moorestown, N.J./Moorestown) and infielder/outfielder Brandon Hoffman (Bear, Del./Appoquinimink) were chosen for the Second Team. Senior outfielder Max Ruvo (North Caldwell, N.J./West Essex) and senior pitcher Ryan Mostoller (Cheshire, Conn./Cheshire) received Honorable Mention honors. Senior outfielder Ben Ruvo (North Caldwell, N.J./West Essex) was Washington's representative on the All-Sportsmanship Team.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
Women's Soccer to Host Player ID & College Prep Clinic on August 14th

Cost: $75. Cash or Check payable to "First Touch Futbol LLC" Players will be evaluated in technical exercises, small group games, large group tactical sessions and will receive information about the college soccer recruiting process. Head Coach Tom Reilly, Assistant Coach Dima Kaliakin and Goalkeeper Coach James Bedrock will conduct...
CHESTERTOWN, MD
Washington College Sports Spotlight: Sean Curry (Rowing)

Senior captain Sean Curry is a big reason why the Shoremen have qualified for the DIII National Rowing Championships next month. Check out how he got started in the sport and what it takes to be a Shoreman rower on the latest installment of the Washington College Sports Spotlight.
CHESTERTOWN, MD

