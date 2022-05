Homer Willis Johnston, of Farmington, entered into eternal rest on May 1, 2022, at his residence at the age of 81. He was born on October 3, 1940, in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Willis and Arles (Seabaugh) Johnston. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mae Lucille Johnston, and Barbara Ann Johnston.

