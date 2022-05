How the soon-to-come abortion ruling could impact the Nov. 8 election in Ohio. Cleveland Plain Dealer: Karen Beckwith, the Flora Stone Mather Professor in the Department of Political Science at the College of Arts and Sciences, said that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, Ohioans could expect an outright abortion ban in the state. “To the extent that this issue has any impact at all is going to turn on turnout, the extent to which both parties can mobilize their voters to win the Senate seat and to win the governor’s race,” she said.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO