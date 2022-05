Click here to read the full article. My Chemical Romance has returned with its first new song since 2014. The six-minute track, titled “The Foundations of Decay,” harkens back to the emo band’s heyday with Gerard Way’s dramatic vocal delivery, soaring guitar riffs and an epic slow build. The song is produced by Way, Doug McKean and lead guitarist Ray Toro. The band is about to embark on a reunion tour with dates in North America and Europe, which was originally scheduled for 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic. The tour begins in the U.K. on May 16, continuing through Oct....

MUSIC ・ 16 HOURS AGO