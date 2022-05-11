ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Additional treatment of vitamin D for improvement of insulin resistance in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease patients: a systematic review and meta-analysis

By Dwijo Anargha Sindhughosa
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsulin resistance provides an important role in the pathogenesis of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Several studies already evaluate vitamin D supplementation for NAFLD patients in relation to insulin resistance. The results obtained still carry conflicting results. This study aimed to evaluate the effect of additional treatment of vitamin D for...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Shorter life expectancy for people with fatty liver disease

In a new study published in the journal Hepatology, a research group at Karolinska Institutet shows that people with fatty liver disease are expected to live almost three years shorter than the general population. People who have been diagnosed with so-called fatty liver, run an increased risk of developing cardiovascular...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Marijuana linked to heart disease; supplement may mitigate risk, researchers report

People who use marijuana have an increased risk of heart disease and heart attack, according to a large study led by researchers at Stanford Medicine. The study also showed that the psychoactive component of the drug, known as THC, causes inflammation in endothelial cells that line the interior of blood vessels, as well as atherosclerosis in laboratory mice.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatty Liver Disease#Vitamin A#Nafld#Google Scholar#Science Direct
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Google
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Santa Clarita Radio

Phentermine Pills – Where Can I Get Phentermine To Lose Weight?

A healthy and safe weight loss calls for a balanced, low-calorie diet coupled with regular workouts. Adding to the equation, a plethora of supplements and drugs notably budge the scale for more effective and faster transformation. Phentermine is a prescription medicine that works in tandem with diet and exercise to...
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated — and two early signs you might have it

China has put nearly 30 million people under strict lockdown measures as the country recorded a steep rise in new coronavirus infections, which have hit a two-year high.The country has taken some of the most drastic measures since the start of the pandemic, even though its caseload is low compared with other major countries because it has tethered itself tightly to a “zero-Covid” strategy.The latest increase is due to Omicron, reported to be the dominant variant.First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December....
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

4 Fresh Fruits Doctors Swear By To Stop Inflammation

From arthritis to cancer to diabetes, chronic inflammation can have some serious consequences on your overall health. That’s why it’s important to make sure you’re doing everything you can to take care of your body and fight inflammation and its effects as much as possible—and that includes keeping your diet in check!
NUTRITION
shefinds

Everyone Over 50 Should Be Taking These Supplements, According To Doctors

Making sure you follow a diet that ensures you’re getting the nutrients you need can be overwhelming. With as busy as life gets, preparing healthy meals may not be your top priority. However, eating a nutrient dense diet is essential for feeling your best, especially as you age, and it doesn’t have to be cost effective or time consuming! Supplementation is one extremely helpful resource in bridging the gap between what you have and what you need, but with as many vitamins as there are on the market, it can feel impossible to choose what is high quality and right for you. We asked Nature Made Wellness Ambassador Dr. Kameelah Phillips, OB/GYN, what supplements she recommends for supporting your overall wellness, specifically as you age.
NUTRITION
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: What are some natural ways to reduce blood pressure?

Dear Dr. Roach: What are some natural ways to reduce blood pressure? -- JW Answer: Too often, physicians jump to medication treatment to control blood pressure, when there are non-drug ways of reducing blood pressure that are often overlooked. Not every person with high blood pressure is salt-sensitive, but overall,...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy