We are living in world conditions that could cause us to worry or constantly be thinking about the whys and what ifs. We cannot allow ourselves to do that. Jesus tells us in the book of Matthew over and over not to worry. He commands us not to. Worry solves nothing and never has. We can be concerned about some things, but worry is against God’s Word. It is a lack of trust in Him. Only Jesus can solve the world’s issues (and our own issues) which are truly overwhelming at times. Let’s live today and leave tomorrow to Jesus!

WHEATLAND, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO