ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

3 Offseason Trade Targets New York Knicks Must Monitor

By Kenneth Teape
NBA Analysis Network
NBA Analysis Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York Knicks are a team primed to make a move this NBA offseason. They need to get back on the correct timeline and figure out the direction of the team. They aren’t as bad as they were during the 2021-22 season, but they likely aren’t as good as the...

www.nbaanalysis.net

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Basketball Hall of Famer, former Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks center has died

Legendary NBA big man and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Lanier died Tuesday evening. Lanier reportedly passed away following a short illness. “Bob Lanier was a Hall of Fame player and among the most talented centers in the history of the NBA, but his impact on the league went far beyond what he accomplished on the court,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “For more than 30 years, Bob served as our global ambassador and as a special assistant to David Stern and then me, traveling the world to teach the game’s values and make a positive impact on young people everywhere.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Report: Knicks, Heat Among Teams to Monitor Should Donovan Mitchell be Traded

The Eastern Conference may be getting a whole lot tougher next season. The offseason may be months away, but the trade rumor mill is already churning and all eyes have turned toward Utah where big changes appear to be on the horizon. Both Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have piqued the interest of teams around the league as potential trade candidates this summer, according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quentin Grimes
Person
Obi Toppin
Person
Immanuel Quickley
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Cam Reddish
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge drops truth bomb on Josh Donaldson plunking that fueled Yankees comeback

The New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night by a score of 6-5 thanks to a walk-off home run off the bat of star right fielder Aaron Judge. It was an emotional victory for New York, as the night was not without tension. Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, a former Blue Jays star and the 2015 MVP, was plunked by Toronto reliever Yimi Garcia in the left arm in the sixth inning, resulting in the pitcher’s ejection from the game. The umpires believed that Donaldson and Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman had exchanged “pretty strong words”, believing the hit to be intentional. Whether it was on purpose or not, the Blue Jays can thank that moment for providing Judge, Donaldson and the rest of the Yankees the fuel they needed to secure the win, as reported by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
MLB
The Spun

Report: How Long Coach Steve Kerr Could Be Out

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr could miss the rest of the series. Kerr missed Game 4 vs. the Grizzlies after testing positive for Covid-19. Mike Brown took his place, and luckily the Warriors got the job done with a 101-98 victory to take a 3-1 series lead. Unfortunately,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving Says He Didn't Want To Leave LeBron James In 2017, But He Moved To The Boston Celtics Because He Wanted Something New

Kyrie Irving was drafted first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers and even though his initial years involved some losing, all of that changed when LeBron James returned to join the team in 2014. Suddenly the Cavaliers were contenders and would go to the following 4 NBA Finals, including finally winning one historically from 3-1 down against the 73-win Golden State Warriors.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kemba Walker#The New York Knicks#Nba News Trade
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
Yardbarker

A Lady Spotted Trying To Calm Draymond Green Down To Help Him Avoid Getting A Technical Foul

Draymond Green is known for his propensity to be quite demonstrative towards the referees, his reputation is one of someone quick to lose his temper on the court. Draymond is a passionate player, and he feeds off his energy at times to make winning plays for the Golden State Warriors, but that does tend to get him in trouble with the officials.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WSB Radio

Bob Lanier, NBA force who left big shoes to fill, dies at 73

Bob Lanier, the left-handed big man who muscled up beside the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as one of the NBA’s top players of the 1970s, has died. He was 73. The NBA said Lanier died Tuesday after a short illness. The Hall of Famer had worked for the league as a global ambassador. The Athletic reported in 2019 that Lanier was being treated for bladder cancer.
NBA
Footwear News

Snipes Is Now the First-Ever Community Retail Partner of the WNBA’s New York Liberty

Click here to read the full article. Snipes has entered into a long-term partnership with the New York Liberty. With the partnership, the WNBA franchise is now the retailer’s first women’s sports partner. “We couldn’t be happier to announce this long-term partnership with Snipes,” Liberty CEO Keia Clarke said in a statement. “The Liberty are uniquely positioned in the New York community at the intersection of sports and fashion; one of the largest markets in the world for both industries. With our partners at Snipes, the potential to bring our community together at this intersection is limitless.” The partnership, according to the...
RETAIL
The Spun

Jay Williams Reacts To LeBron James Trade Suggestion

Over the past week, ESPN's Mike Greenberg and Stephen A. Smith have advocated for the Lakers trading LeBron James. Jay Williams, however, is strongly against that idea. "I think that is a crazy, erroneous take," Williams said on Get Up. "Just the fact that you agree with Stephen A. Smith on this. We are talking about one of the two greatest basketball players to ever walk this planet. You just don't let him go after he had an MVP year at 37 years old. You just don't let him go."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Is The Highest Paid Athlete In 2022 With $127 Million In Earnings, Beating Out Soccer Stars Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi

LeBron James didn't have the best season from a sporting success point of view. His Los Angeles Lakers side failed to make the play-in tournament, with the King subsequently uninvolved in NBA action since the end of the regular season. LeBron enjoyed a stellar individual campaign despite being in Year 19 though, making a serious bid for the league's scoring title.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

 https://NBAAnalysis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy