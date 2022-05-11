ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Spring Festival at MMSD West Basin, May 21st—free plants, games, food and more!

By Sarah Bregant
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBring the whole family to MMSD’s West Basin (4350 N. 35th Street) for NWSCDC’s first annual Spring Festival on Saturday, May 21st from 11am – 2pm! We’re partnering...

milwaukeenns.org

