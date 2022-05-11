PHOTOS: HHS softball vs. Mansfield in district tournament

Looking for some fun things to do this summer on vacation? Here's something that you can add to the list. Located about an hour and a half west of St. Louis is the city of Rolla, Missouri. There, you will find a beach unlike any other you may have seen. Despite its name, The Fugitive Beach isn't a place for fugitives to swim. In fact, it's a fun rock quarry beach for the whole family!

