A Horizon Forbidden West player has found a glitch that makes adorable little fish fly. In Horizon Forbidden West, there have been a plethora of discoveries that have made the community chuckle or gaze in wonderment. Redditor u/M3Rocket took a photo of Aloy looking at a school of fish who almost look like they are flying. In Horizon Forbidden West, fish are useful for crafting and upgrading material, but we're not quite sure they should be flying like that. No other players have reported seeing the flying fish, which leads to the conclusion that it may be a glitch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO