ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Police: Toddler died inside California church after exorcism-like ritual performed

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27u9Bx_0faQhQ8700

SAN JOSE, Ca. — A 3-year-old girl has died after members of a California church says they performed a ritual on her last September, according to court records.

San Jose police have been investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl, identified as Arely Naomi Proctor, according to Mercury News. Police were called out to Iglesia Evangelicas Apostoles y Profestas in San Jose last fall. KTVU says it’s a small church that is in the back room of a house and posts videos of sermons they do on YouTube.

In court records that KTVU obtained, police learned that the mother told police that her child was possessed by an evil spirit “because the victim would wake up and scream or cry periodically.” The mother took the child to the church for the ritual. The mother along with two other family members held the girl down for about 12 hours, leaving her with multiple injuries. The medical examiner told KTVU that she died as a result of suffocation. No one tried to perform CPR or call 911, according to court records.

The girl’s mother, Claudia Hernandez was arrested and booked on recommended charges of child abuse last January, according to Mercury News. It was only recently that the girl’s death has been classified as a homicide.

KNTV says the church where the girl died is possibly connected to a kidnapping of a 3-month-old boy just a few weeks ago. Brandon Cuellar was kidnapped from his grandmother’s home but was later found safe. Three people were arrested in connection with that kidnapping and one of those members, KNTV says belonged to the same church. While it may be a coincidence, the kidnapping case remains under investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Suspects in San Jose baby kidnapping tried three times before, DA says

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The two people charged with kidnapping a 3-month-old baby in San Jose last month had tried to take the baby multiple times before, the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office said. The district attorney's office on Thursday brought additional kidnapping charges against Yesenia Ramirez, 43, and Jose...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Diego Channel

Report: 3-year-old child who died was allegedly subject to exorcism

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A 3-year-old girl whose death last fall has been ruled a homicide was the subject of an alleged exorcism last year at a Northern California church. The San Jose Mercury News reports the child died last September after a ceremony that church officials called an attempt to "liberate her of her evil spirits."
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Exorcism#Toddler#Mercury News#Ktvu#Cpr#Kntv
ksro.com

Woman With Stolen Trailer and Baby Racoon Cited in Santa Rosa

A woman found with a stolen trailer and a baby racoon in Santa Rosa has been cited. On Monday afternoon, Sheriff’s detectives saw a dump trailer with a false license plate in the 800 block of Hopper Avenue. After a closer look, they determined that the trailer had been stolen out of Petaluma in April of 2021. Detectives talked to the woman whose car was connected to the trailer and learned she had an outstanding warrant from San Bernardino for theft-related charges. They searched the car she was driving and found a baby raccoon in the passenger seat. The woman, 37-year-old Corey Crabtree, said she found the raccoon and was going to care for it. Crabtree was cited for the warrant and the racoon was given over to wildlife rescue.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KGET

Missing restaurant owner seen in Las Vegas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Christian Gonzalez, missing owner of downtown restaurant The Spot, sold his vehicle in Las Vegas and deputies are working with Nevada authorities to locate him, sheriff’s officials said. Gonzalez’s family reported him missing April 27 after he failed to show at the restaurant. Tips led to the discovery Gonzalez was in […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
WGAU

Officials: Florida woman allegedly shot her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times, officials say. In a Facebook post, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said on April 19 an animal enforcement officer visited the home of Jamie Lynn Kujawa, 37, after receiving a tip that a woman was possibly shooting her dogs with a BB gun. Witnesses told the officer that he heard a BB gun being fired and followed by dogs yelping. The witness told the officer they heard the BB gun fire about 15 times in a span of 30 to 45 minutes.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
KION News Channel 5/46

California child who died was allegedly subject to exorcism

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A 3-year-old girl whose death last fall has been ruled a homicide was the subject of an alleged exorcism last year at a Northern California church, a newspaper reported Tuesday. The child, Arely Naomi Proctor, died last September after family members performed a ceremony to “liberate her of her evil The post California child who died was allegedly subject to exorcism appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Moss Beach volunteer attacked by SF man, prosecutors say

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A San Francisco man brutally attacked a Fitzgerald Marine Reserve volunteer who was trying to help protect harbor seals on Moss Beach, according to prosecutors. Raekwon Marquise Bush, 25, of San Francisco, was slated to appear in a San Mateo County courtroom Thursday to enter a plea. Bush is facing […]
MOSS BEACH, CA
insideedition.com

California Man Recovers His Stolen Car With Apple AirTag Tracking Device

Dramatic video shows a man in hot pursuit of his stolen vehicle in San Jose, California. It started when Robert Pendergrast saw a neighbor's surveillance video of the thief pulling off in his burgundy pickup truck. Luckily, there was an Apple AirTag in the center console, showing the exact location of the truck in real time.
SAN JOSE, CA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
20K+
Followers
67K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy