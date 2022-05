The Bonham ISD has announced that James Branam has been named the next principal at Bonham High School. Branam has been principal at Celeste High School for seven years. Previously, Branam had been an elementary school assistant principal and then principal in Anna. He also worked as a math and science teacher and coach in the Bells ISD. Branam is pursuing a doctorate at Texas A&M University-Commerce. Also in Bonham, Phillip Lentz has been named the new principal at Rather Junior High School. Lentz has been a middle school principal in Blue Ridge since 2017. Lentz has been an administrator as well as an instructor in the Midland, Odessa, Lovejoy and Grapevine-Colleyville school districts. Lentz also specializes in professional development and has served as a consultant as well as a speaker for Texas educators.

