ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Best Movies to Stream on Amazon Prime This Month

By Jordan Litchfield
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cmYGx_0faQfYgz00 If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, a nice perk is included along with free overnight package delivery: access to countless streaming films and original series. ( On Amazon and elsewhere, here are now-streaming classic TV shows that will keep you on the edge of your seat. )

But if you’ve ever found yourself scrolling through the streamer’s selection of films on the hunt for the perfect movie, you know how daunting a task it can be. With an astounding 24,000 movies in its catalog, it’s conceivable that you could spend more time sorting through the library, looking for the right movie to watch, than watching the actual movie itself. And even after you make your selection, there’s no guarantee that you’re actually going to enjoy your chosen film. ( One safe bet might be to stick to the Best Picture nominees and winners you can stream right now .)

To determine the best movies to stream on Amazon Prime this May, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb , an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes , an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of April 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes. Documentaries were not considered. Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood .

Click here to see the best movies to stream on Amazon Prime this month

From classic horror films (“Carrie”) to classic westerns (“Unforgiven”), from “Bull Durham” to “Braveheart,” these are the best movies streaming on Amazon Prime this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BDw3A_0faQfYgz00

50. Carrie (1976)
> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (175,705 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 77% (353,181 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (67 reviews)
> Directed by: Brian De Palma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vCW44_0faQfYgz00

49. The City of Lost Children (1995)
> IMDb user rating: 7.5/10 (66,670 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (65,843 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 79% (56 reviews)
> Directed by: Marc Caro & Jean-Pierre Jeunet

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d6GIj_0faQfYgz00

48. Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)
> IMDb user rating: 7.3/10 (132,985 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 82% (131,515 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 90% (42 reviews)
> Directed by: Barry Levinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y1svx_0faQfYgz00

47. O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (298,246 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (256,798 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 78% (154 reviews)
> Directed by: Joel & Ethan Coen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hNHgz_0faQfYgz00

46. Road to Perdition (2002)
> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (257,017 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% (188,984 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 81% (214 reviews)
> Directed by: Sam Mendes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yboR2_0faQfYgz00

45. Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (56,317 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 81% (35,471 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (61 reviews)
> Directed by: Philip Kaufman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xodvo_0faQfYgz00

44. Tombstone (1993)
> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (136,036 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 94% (195,590 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 74% (46 reviews)
> Directed by: George P. Cosmatos

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xKn0q_0faQfYgz00

43. Heathers (1989)
> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (95,825 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 83% (75,561 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (56 reviews)
> Directed by: Michael Lehmann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Zxy7_0faQfYgz00

42. Garden State (2004)
> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (211,487 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88% (330,130 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 86% (192 reviews)
> Directed by: Zach Braff

41. Field of Dreams (1989)
> IMDb user rating: 7.5/10 (114,391 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% (193,036 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 87% (63 reviews)
> Directed by: Phil Alden Robinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VWGMH_0faQfYgz00

40. Bull Durham (1988)
> IMDb user rating: 7.1/10 (51,426 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 82% (51,174 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 97% (71 reviews)
> Directed by: Ron Shelton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TjoXa_0faQfYgz00

39. Braveheart (1995)
> IMDb user rating: 8.3/10 (988,748 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85% (32,708,456 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 79% (84 reviews)
> Directed by: Mel Gibson

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=154qeh_0faQfYgz00

38. Ghost World (2001)
> IMDb user rating: 7.3/10 (117,647 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (73,554 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (162 reviews)
> Directed by: Terry Zwigoff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yp9la_0faQfYgz00

37. The World's Fastest Indian (2005)
> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (53,384 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (35,818 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 82% (144 reviews)
> Directed by: Roger Donaldson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Km9tG_0faQfYgz00

36. Office Space (1999)
> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (251,954 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 93% (325,914 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 80% (102 reviews)
> Directed by: Mike Judge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d8MF5_0faQfYgz00

35. Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)
> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (472,231 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (313,001 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 84% (293 reviews)
> Directed by: J.J. Abrams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LLUKx_0faQfYgz00

34. Love and Monsters (2020)
> IMDb user rating: 7.0/10 (107,648 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (54 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (107 reviews)
> Directed by: Michael Matthews

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RH9g7_0faQfYgz00

33. Sideways (2004)
> IMDb user rating: 7.5/10 (185,184 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 79% (197,759 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 97% (233 reviews)
> Directed by: Alexander Payne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iaURa_0faQfYgz00

32. The Warriors (1979)
> IMDb user rating: 7.6/10 (97,861 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88% (76,187 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 87% (45 reviews)
> Directed by: Walter Hill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cfW5w_0faQfYgz00

31. Cast Away (2000)
> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (551,582 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (744,162 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 89% (158 reviews)
> Directed by: Robert Zemeckis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hnRle_0faQfYgz00

30. District 9 (2009)
> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (654,962 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 82% (1,178,687 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 90% (314 reviews)
> Directed by: Neill Blomkamp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35hh4z_0faQfYgz00

29. Manchester by the Sea (2016)
> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (261,587 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 78% (50,382 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (352 reviews)
> Directed by: Kenneth Lonergan

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A0Iqp_0faQfYgz00

28. To Catch a Thief (1955)
> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (69,121 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (52,106 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (50 reviews)
> Directed by: Alfred Hitchcock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q8T7V_0faQfYgz00

27. Skyfall (2012)
> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (648,708 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% (374,338 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (381 reviews)
> Directed by: Sam Mendes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eHpa8_0faQfYgz00

26. Arrival (2016)
> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (633,887 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 82% (83,786 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (434 reviews)
> Directed by: Denis Villeneuve

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wqGWN_0faQfYgz00

25. Harold and Maude (1971)
> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (74,795 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 93% (56,538 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 84% (45 reviews)
> Directed by: Hal Ashby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E9hfV_0faQfYgz00

24. Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
> IMDb user rating: 7.6/10 (127,249 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85% (65,419 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (27 reviews)
> Directed by: Don Siegel

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gUK8X_0faQfYgz00

23. Shrek (2001)
> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (638,681 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (1,378,744 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 88% (208 reviews)
> Directed by: Andrew Adamson & Vicky Jenson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wVx7T_0faQfYgz00

22. Rushmore (1998)
> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (176,013 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 91% (186,244 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 90% (105 reviews)
> Directed by: Wes Anderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A5lXh_0faQfYgz00

21. The Sixth Sense (1999)
> IMDb user rating: 8.1/10 (942,340 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (1,036,884 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 86% (158 reviews)
> Directed by: M. Night Shyamalan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iz7gy_0faQfYgz00

20. Dead Poets Society (1989)
> IMDb user rating: 8.1/10 (449,222 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 92% (307,300 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 84% (58 reviews)
> Directed by: Peter Weir

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SPzFh_0faQfYgz00

19. The Fighter (2010)
> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (351,452 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (121,585 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (254 reviews)
> Directed by: David O. Russell

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mBxpD_0faQfYgz00

18. Days of Heaven (1978)
> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (55,552 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (16,348 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (53 reviews)
> Directed by: Terrence Malick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oWRXV_0faQfYgz00

17. Pride (2014)
> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (54,294 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (16,261 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (153 reviews)
> Directed by: Matthew Warchus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MJWps_0faQfYgz00

16. Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)
> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (69,456 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (31,111 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (57 reviews)
> Directed by: Woody Allen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gXMvr_0faQfYgz00

15. The Big Sick (2017)
> IMDb user rating: 7.5/10 (127,850 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88% (32,924 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 98% (303 reviews)
> Directed by: Michael Showalter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30vtFd_0faQfYgz00

14. Night of the Living Dead (1968)
> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (121,700 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (130,710 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (74 reviews)
> Directed by: George A. Romero

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u0KpA_0faQfYgz00

13. The Conversation (1974)
> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (105,754 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (35,231 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (57 reviews)
> Directed by: Francis Ford Coppola

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eHjst_0faQfYgz00

12. Charade (1963)
> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (72,875 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 92% (42,943 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (50 reviews)
> Directed by: Stanley Donen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47JjKO_0faQfYgz00

11. Young Frankenstein (1974)
> IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (149,974 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 92% (209,397 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (68 reviews)
> Directed by: Mel Brooks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xK7uR_0faQfYgz00

10. The General (1926)
> IMDb user rating: 8.1/10 (86,816 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 92% (11,542 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (59 reviews)
> Directed by: Clyde Bruckman & Buster Keaton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YxAlb_0faQfYgz00

9. His Girl Friday (1940)
> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (56,106 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (24,333 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 99% (67 reviews)
> Directed by: Howard Hawks

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UmViG_0faQfYgz00

8. Fargo (1996)
> IMDb user rating: 8.1/10 (643,417 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 93% (234,520 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (102 reviews)
> Directed by: Joel & Ethan Coen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wUsv2_0faQfYgz00

7. Raging Bull (1980)
> IMDb user rating: 8.2/10 (335,751 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 93% (131,523 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (76 reviews)
> Directed by: Martin Scorsese

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1werCO_0faQfYgz00

6. The Terminator (1984)
> IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (820,969 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (776,923 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (65 reviews)
> Directed by: James Cameron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WZV5o_0faQfYgz00

5. The Usual Suspects (1995)
> IMDb user rating: 8.5/10 (1,028,997 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 96% (435,145 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 88% (77 reviews)
> Directed by: Bryan Singer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ru3Af_0faQfYgz00

4. The Apartment (1960)
> IMDb user rating: 8.3/10 (172,183 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 94% (38,259 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (72 reviews)
> Directed by: Billy Wilder

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p0VdX_0faQfYgz00

3. The Best Years of Our Lives (1946)
> IMDb user rating: 8.1/10 (60,985 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 93% (10,855 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 98% (91 reviews)
> Directed by: William Wyler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nkKCV_0faQfYgz00

2. Paths of Glory (1957)
> IMDb user rating: 8.4/10 (187,198 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 95% (35,412 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (62 reviews)
> Directed by: Stanley Kubrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pUwJ3_0faQfYgz00

1. It's A Wonderful Life (1946)
> IMDb user rating: 8.6/10 (422,428 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 95% (219,179 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (87 reviews)
> Directed by: Frank Capra

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

New 'Avatar 2' Trailer Gives Us Our First Glimpse at Sully's Kids

Remember Avatar? The biggest movie of all time? A trailer for James Cameron's sequel finally revealed the first proper look at the long-awaited Avatar 2: The Way Of Water. Except, it isn't available online yet. The trailer debuted at movie industry event CinemaCon last week and is playing before screenings of Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from Friday -- it'll likely be released online sometime down the road.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Mads Mikkelsen Gives ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Update, Says Harrison Ford Was ‘a Monster of a Man’ On Set

Click here to read the full article. Mads Mikkelsen is on quite the run right now. The actor is currently making the rounds to promote “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” which saw him step up to take on the role of Grindelwald, which Johnny Depp had vacated. But that isn’t the only blockbuster series that the franchise-hopping star is helping to revive. Next summer he’ll star in the currently untitled fifth Indiana Jones movie, playing a mysterious role that is rumored to be a villain. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mikkelsen professed his love of the Indiana Jones franchise...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Coen
Person
Phil Alden Robinson
Person
Vicky Jenson
Person
Terrence Malick
Variety

‘The Lost City’ Makes Its Streaming Debut: How to Watch the Bullock-Tatum Comedy Online

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s adventure comedy “The Lost City” arrives on Paramount+ today, following a surprise box office success last month. The action flick took down “The Batman” with a $31 million debut when it hit theaters on March 25, and now viewers can enjoy Bullock and Tatum’s captivating on-screen chemistry — and even a tease at Tatum’s bare butt — from the comfort of their homes. The Paramount film, directed by Aaron...
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Rotten Tomatoes#Tempo#Tomatometer
Collider

'Black Adam': Dwayne Johnson Returns For Additional Photography in New Set Image

Months after principal photography wrapped on the upcoming DC antihero film Black Adam, star Dwayne Johnson has revealed that he is back on set for some reshoots. The film is just a few months away from its October release date. Johnson took to Instagram and posted a set picture that also included director Jaume Collet-Serra and VFX editor Krisztian Majdik. Additional photography is normally factored into every major tentpole production, with studios preemptively setting aside budget and time to complete filming. That’s just the nature of these films.
MOVIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week

What movies are popular on Netflix right now? Netflix Need a good flick to distract you? Just jump on Netflix, right? That's only half the battle. What one do you pick now? Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting April 17:10. "A Dog's Way Home" Netflix Hours viewed: 5,750,0009. "Cleaner" IMDB Hours viewed: 6,770,0008. "Return to Space" Netlix Hours viewed: 7,150,0007. "The Call" Netflix Hours viewed: 7,710,0006. "How it Ends" Netflix Hours viewed: 8,600,0005. "Metal Lords" Netflix Hours viewed: 8,740,0004. "The Adam Project" Netflix Hours viewed: 9,270,0003. "A Score to Settle" Hollywood Reporter photo Hours viewed: 9,750,0002. "Choose or Die" Netflix Hours viewed: 16,000,0001. "The In Between" Netflix Hours viewed: 35,900,00011
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Amazon
CinemaBlend

Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On May 10, 2022

The action thrills are still on high and the laughs are even louder today among the Top 10 movies trending on Netflix, which includes a few original new releases. There is also plenty to laugh at, be thrilled by, or even cry about for audiences of all ages now appearing on the platform’s most popular TV shows for Tuesday, May 9, 2022. If you care to take a deeper look at what has changed or what has stayed the same on today’s lists of Netflix’s most popular titles, read on.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Project Nemesis: John Wick's Chad Stahelski Directing Kaiju TV Series for Sony

When it comes to the John Wick franchise, there's one name aside from Keanu Reeves that's synonymous with the underground world of assassins. Chad Stahelski helmed all of the films, including the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4. Stahelski started his career as a stuntman, but he is currently thriving as a director. In fact, Deadline recently reported that Stahelski will be helming Project Nemesis, an adaptation of Jeremy Robinson's books, The Nemesis Saga.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

‘Ghosts’ Finds Exclusive Streaming Home for Season 2

Paramount+ and Lionsgate have just joined forces in an exclusive SVOD — subscription-based video-on-demand — deal for the hit comedy series Ghosts. This exciting news comes follows the series' renewal for Season 2 at CBS earlier this year. Ghosts has been a smash hit with both critics and audiences and is the highest-rated new comedy of the year.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Amazon's Jack Ryan Is Ending As John Krasinski's Marvel Future Looks More Promising, But There's Still Good News

John Krasinski has had a hell of a career over the last several years thanks to a ton of amazing gigs. Between directing the first two installments of A Quiet Place (along with appearing in both movies, albeit briefly in the sequel), as well playing Jack Ryan as part of the lineup of Amazon Prime shows, the former The Office star has shed his Jim persona quite effectively.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Free Online

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch Elizabeth Olsen Chiwetel Ejiofor Benedict Wong Xochitl Gomez. Doctor Strange, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary. Is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Netflix?. Doctor...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Jack Ryan' Ending at Prime Video, Spinoff in the Works

Jack Ryan starring John Krasinski is coming to an end. The Amazon Prime Video series is now shooting its fourth season, which will reportedly be its last. Amazon Studios, Paramount TV Studios, and Skydance are reportedly developing a spin-off featuring a different Tom Clancy character played by Michael Pena. The...
TV SERIES
Popculture

HBO Max Officially Orders Spinoff of Hit Show

HBO Max has officially ordered a spinoff of its hit animated series Harley Quinn, and more details on the project have come to light. Harley Quinn series co-creator Patrick Schumacker announced the news at SXSW in March along with other news about Harley Quinn Season 3. Now Warner Bros. has given more details on the show, which will possibly be called Noonan's.
TV SERIES
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

115K+
Followers
74K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy