Lucid CEO says he is concerned about chip supplies from China due to COVID-19

By Hyunjoo Jin
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Lucid Group on Wednesday said he was concerned about chip supplies from China due to COVID-19 lockdowns, adding that the U.S. electric vehicle startup is taking measures to mitigate the impact.

“My biggest concern probably is semiconductors from China and the impact of COVID in that part of the world,” Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson said at a conference held by the Financial Times.

He said Lucid has distributed the location of chip supplies as part of mitigation measures. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Mark Porter)

