Oak Ridge, TN

OAK RIDGE COMMUNITY BAND MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT

By Brad Jones
bbbtv12.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, May 30th, 7: 00 p.m. @ A.K. Bissell Park, 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike, a FREE Memorial Day Concert. Area veterans are especially invited to attend as the concert program will feature music dedicated to U.S. military veterans to honor them for their service. Bring chairs or blankets for outdoor...

www.bbbtv12.com

bbbtv12.com

Valerie Starr Works, Harriman

Valerie Starr Works, age 55 of Harriman, passed away on Tuesday, May 10th, 2022. She was born on December 14th, 1966. She was a member of the Pond Grove Christian Church in Rockwood. She was a 1985 graduate of Rockwood High School. She attended Roane State Community College and Tennessee Tech University, graduating in 1990 with her bachelor’s degree in accounting. She is survived by:
HARRIMAN, TN
bbbtv12.com

ORNL FCU Announces 2022 Summer Sessions Lineup

Oak Ridge, TN. — ORNL Federal Credit Union (ORNL FCU) is excited to announce the lineup of its annual Summer Sessions concert series. In 2020, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but returned to Oak Ridge in 2021, setting record attendance levels. The 2022 free concert...
OAK RIDGE, TN
roanealliance.org

Roane Alliance Gala, A Special Night with Top Businesses & Leaders

On May 6, the Roane Alliance held its Annual Roane Alliance Gala at the Barn at Maple Creek with close to 450 guests. The night included a reception, dinner, coveted business awards, live auction and the announcement of a new Hall of Fame recipient. The Annual Chamber’s Business Awards were...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

Elizabeth Brown Peelle, Oak Ridge

Elizabeth Brown Peelle, age 89, died peacefully in her home on April 6, 2022, due to complications of dementia. Elizabeth is lovingly remembered for her steadfast commitment to social and environmental justice, her keen eye for birds and wildflowers, tireless work building community connections, her sense of humor, and forward-thinking actions for our precious planet.
OAK RIDGE, TN
thelocalpalate.com

Sevierville’s Bloomin’ BBQ

Championship Tennessee Barbecue, Bluegrass, and Americana in the Smoky Mountains. Sevierville’s eighteenth annual Bloomin’ BBQ Music & Food Festival gets underway May 20 to 21, 2022, with barbecue cooking teams from across the nation and big-name entertainment. Situated in the heart of historic downtown Sevierville, the event offers...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WJHL

New nursery to bring personal touch to local gardening

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tucked away in the hills on the outskirts of Kingsport lies six acres now bursting with color. That color comes from flowers and buds on all kinds of vegetables, trees, shrubs, and more. Sibley Farms is the newest member of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and the childhood dream come true […]
KINGSPORT, TN
bbbtv12.com

Matthew Craig Parsons, Kingston

Matthew Craig Parsons was born June 12, 1978, to Steve and Connie Parsons. He has spent his short life of 43 years growing up, working, and enjoying Kingston, Tennessee. He loved his hometown. After graduating from Roane County High in 1996 Matt attended ETSU and received a bachelor’s degree in Marketing but always knew he wanted to return home. He loved boating, snowboarding, wakeboarding, and skateboarding. Hanging out on Watts Bar Lake with hometown friends was his passion. Matt was an employee of Duncan Automotive and Property Manager of Downtown Properties in Roane County.
KINGSTON, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Student brings gun on to campus of school in Oak Ridge

A student at Robertsville Middle School in Oak Ridge brought a gun onto the campus earlier this week, according to a letter sent home to parents by school officials. The letter informs parents that administrators received information from concerned students that one of their classmates had a gun on school property, and that after an investigation by school officials and the Oak Ridge Police Department, determined that was in fact, the case.
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

New program unlocks first home for single mom,grandparent in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Housing Development Agency awarded the Tennessee Community’s Assistance Corporation $1 million to build customized homes in Union, Jefferson and Sevier County. The homes are targeted for families searching for affordable homes. Executive Director Kelsey Parks said TCAC is stepping in to build, at...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

Loma Brown Sexton, Wartburg

Mrs. Loma Brown Sexton, age 73, of Wartburg, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her husband: Tim T. Sexton. Her parents: Ray and Rose Brown. And three sisters: Ordean Ooten, Barbara Doss, and...
WARTBURG, TN
WDEF

Homeowner stabbed to death in Spring City

SPRING CITY, Tennessee (WDEF) – One person died and another is hospitalized after a stabbing in Rhea County. A neighbor called 9-1-1 this morning to a home on Possum Trot Road near Spring City. The neighbor tells us the homeowner died in his own backyard. Another man was stabbed...
SPRING CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Family-owned Fountain City bakery to close after nearly 3 decades

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A beloved family-owned bakery in Fountain City will be closing the last week of May, according to a social media post. Rita’s Bakery has been operating in North Knoxville since 1993. A spokesperson for the business made the announcement Wednesday that it would officially close its doors on Saturday, May 28. Until then, the bakery will take limited orders.
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

County Veterans Invited to Community Breakfast Sat. May 14th

CLINTON—Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together this weekend for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans. The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by William “Bear” Stephenson. Longtime auctioneer Bear Stephenson plans to auction a few items at Saturday’s Breakfast, and will surely entertain the attendees in the process.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Did you see it? Photographer catches balloon above East TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee photographer was caught by surprise this evening when he turned his camera to the sky. Nate Nelson, who owns Smoky Mountain Photography Excursions, took a photo of something that looked like a ring of lights. On Facebook, he called the object a UFO. Meteorologist Ken Weather said the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

3 Tennessee students named 2022 US Presidential Scholars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three Tennessee students were named to the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars highlighting the accomplishments of 161 high school seniors in academic, arts and career and technical education fields. The Tennessee scholars include:. Greta Li, University School of Nashville, Nashville (Brentwood), Tennessee. Shawn X. Meng,...
TENNESSEE STATE
bbbtv12.com

David John Roberts, Kingston

David John Roberts of Kingston, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord Saturday, May 7th, 2022. He was born April 13, 1950, in North Carolina and moved to East Tennessee when he was a boy. He resided in Coalfield for many years until moving to Kingston in 1987. He now resides in his eternal home and we rejoice knowing that he is in the presence of Jesus with a grin on his face and are confident that he held the door for someone on his way in. He was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Kingston where he served as a greeter/usher. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was retired from Cumberland Utility Water District in Harriman. David was preceded in death by his parents, Perry & Aileen Roberts; Wife, Teresa Roberts; Brothers, Tommy Roberts and Edward Roberts; Daughter, Wendi Johnson.
KINGSTON, TN
WATE

On the Road to Mossback Distillery in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – This week we are On the Road to Jefferson City where we will discover a beautiful, traditional speak-easy hidden away within the Mossback Distillery. For the owners of Mossback Distillery, it has always been a dream of their to bring their passion for making...
JEFFERSON CITY, TN

