Record-low vacancy and soaring absorption numbers. Those are just two of the positives from Colliers‘ first-quarter St. Louis industrial report. According to Colliers’ research, the overall industrial vacancy rate in the St. Louis market stood at 2.76% at the end of the first quarter. That is the lowest vacancy rate for this market that Colliers has recorded, and is yet more evidence that the industrial sector remains hot.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO