Georges St-Pierre claims that UFC president Dana White lied to him when discussing a potential fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov. “Rush” was recently a guest on the PBD Podcast to discuss his fight career, and during the appearance, the topic of the rumored fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov was mentioned. Prior to their respective retirements, both St-Pierre and Nurmagomedov wanted to test themselves against each other, however, the fight never came to fruition.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO