Quebecor a credible bidder for Shaw's Freedom Mobile, Canada government source says

By Steve Scherer
Reuters
 1 day ago

OTTAWA, May 11 (Reuters) - Canadian telecoms operator Quebecor Inc is seen as a credible buyer for Shaw Communications’ Freedom Mobile business, a federal government source said on Wednesday, an option that could help pave the way for the approval of Rogers Communications’ bid for Shaw.

The Competition Bureau has blocked Rogers’ C$20 billion ($15.5 billion) bid for Shaw, saying it would undermine competition in a country that already has some of the world’s highest wireless rates.

Rogers asked Quebecor, a Montreal-based telecommunications and media company, to bid for Shaw’s wireless business, the Globe and Mail reported on Friday, the same day the Rogers and Shaw said they had been informed the competition watchdog would block the merger.

“If it (Quebecor) were to buy Freedom Mobile, the government would consider the Rogers-Shaw merger on its merits, especially if it ensured competition and more affordable cell plans for Canadians,” a government source, who was not authorized to speak on the record, told Reuters.

Quebecor declined to comment.

The competition watchdog said on Tuesday that concessions offered by Rogers to acquire Shaw were insufficient and that the merger, as proposed, would undermine competition. ($1 = 1.2939 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Steve Scherer; additional reporting by Divya Rajagopal in Toronto Editing by Paul Simao)

