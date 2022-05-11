WI: NAVY SAILOR MURDERED VISITING WISCONSIN

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - BSR Real Estate Investment Trust ("BSR", or the "REIT") (TSX: HOM.U) (TSX: HOM.UN) today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1 2022"). All comparisons in the following summary are to the corresponding period in the prior year. Results are presented in U.S. dollars. References to "Same Community" correspond to stabilized properties the REIT has owned for equivalent periods throughout Q1 2022 and the three months ended March 31, 2021 ("Q1 2021"), thus removing the impact of acquisitions, dispositions and non-stabilized properties. Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2022 are available on the REIT's website at www.bsrreit.com and at www.sedar.com.

