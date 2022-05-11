ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Llano, TX

Austin Travels talks about Castell, Texas

fox7austin.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a small riverside town west of Llano known mostly...

www.fox7austin.com

Eater

San Marcos Mochi Doughnut Shop Opens in Austin

San Marcos mochi doughnut shop Mochinut expanded with an Austin location in mid-April. Mochinut ATX is found within Scofield Farms neighborhood supermarket and food hall Hana World Market at 1700 West Parmer Lane, Suite 100 as of April 22. The menu includes mochi doughnuts (hence the name), made with sweet...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Severe drought, heat in Central Texas worst since summer of 2011

AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas is in a severe drought right now thanks to unseasonable heat and the lack of precipitation, and it's bringing flashbacks to a similar situation more than a decade ago. Good Day Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says that the dry ground and hot temperatures can feed...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Rent in some Central Texas cities is rising faster than Austin’s

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City leaders and developers cheered as they cut the ribbon for Vi Collina Apartments on Thursday, signifying the grand opening of an affordable housing complex at a time when rents are increasing at historic rates. The 170-unit complex in the East Riverside neighborhood off of Oltorf...
AUSTIN, TX
tribeza.com

Keep Up with These 18 Can’t-Miss Austin Food Trucks

Some of Austin’s most enticing eateries travel through town on wheels, creating tasty and accessible food along the way. It’s thought that the first modern food truck in the U.S. was the Wienermobile in 1936, but it wasn’t until the Great Recession in the early 2010s that mobile kitchens became widely popular due to their lower overhead cost in comparison to owning a brick-and-mortar restaurant. Now the capital city is home to approximately 1,200 food trucks that span a wide variety of cuisines. Here we’ve rounded up the 18 food trucks — from the classics to the new hotspots — not to miss.
tpr.org

Ground broken on I-35 double decker project

Local and state officials were present Wednesday to break ground on a construction project that will turn I-35 into a double decker freeway through eight cities and three counties at a cost of $1.5 billion. From now and through 2027, an upper level with three lanes in each direction will...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS DFW

Data lists hottest ZIP codes in North Texas housing market

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - It's no secret by now that many new residents are flooding into North Texas neighborhoods. Some new data, recently released by Opendoor, is giving us all a better idea of exactly where the new moves seem to be the most popular. Their new "Hot Zip Codes" list reflects recent moves -- within the last 90 days -- and include cities all across the DFW. The top spots so far in 2022 are in the following ZIP codes according to Opendoor: 76054, 75212, 76005, 76006, 76040, 76014, 75224, 75159, 75094, 76111. The areas include north Fort Worth, Arlington, the Mid Cities,...
TEXAS STATE
Austin Chronicle

A Brief Guide to the Yard in South Austin

Listen: If you haven't been to the Yard on St. Elmo Road, you haven't really experienced Austin. Sure, that's a bold assertion. But see if you don't agree by the time you've finished reading. First, let's note the well-known habit of old-timers telling newcomers something along the lines of, "Yeah,...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Immersive light installation to debut at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

AUSTIN, Texas - C3 Presents, in collaboration with the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center at the University of Texas at Austin, is announcing that highly-acclaimed British artist Bruce Munro's Field of Light will debut at the Wildflower Center on September 9. Field of Light is a display of 28,000 stemmed...
AUSTIN, TX
yourconroenews.com

Sugar Land man catches behemoth 300-pound alligator gar in Houston bayou

Payton Moore dreams of giant fish. The Sugar Land resident set sail down a Houston bayou Thursday, determined to catch one of the largest alligator gars Texas has potentially ever seen. Unofficially, he did just that, angling a humongous alligator gar more than 8 feet long and weighing upwards of...
HOUSTON, TX
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Texas

Texas is a big state, and there's no denying that there's a lot to see and do here. However, it's also worth noting that Texas is a very diverse state, with a lot of different cultures and landscapes to explore. From the bustling metropolis of Houston to the quiet beauty of the Hill Country, there really is something for everyone in Texas.
TEXAS STATE

