TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- News 10 has told you that many drivers have been complaining about the roadway south of Johnson Drive on US-41. The Indiana Department of Transportation and the Vigo County commissioners have heard people's concerns and are working on a plan to make the area safer and more efficient. They are both meeting with city leaders, engineers, and business owners to come up with a plan.

VIGO COUNTY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO