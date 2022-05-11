Visit a flying hospital in Wayward Strand on July 21st

Birmingham Airport saw enormous queues and long waits yesterday, with one traveller estimating a “one kilometre” queue at its peak, while another advised fellow passengers to arrive “at least” five hours before their flight.Queues around 5am-8am stretched outside the terminal, with social media users posting videos and photos of snaking lines of holidaymakers waiting in the drop-off area.“The queues at Birmingham Airport are worse than the media are reporting! Give yourself at least 5hrs before your flight!” tweeted Jon Rowe shortly before 6am.Not long after 7am, Lee Griffiths posted several pictures of the queues, writing: “Total shambles at @bhx_official this...
