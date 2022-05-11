ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Visit a flying hospital in Wayward Strand on July 21st

By Tom Brown
nintendowire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Indie World had a few oddities but few caught my eye quite like Wayward Strand and its...

nintendowire.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Couple sparks debate for refusing to trade seats on plane with child who’s ‘scared’ of flying

A couple has sparked a debate after revealing that they wouldn’t trade plane seats with a child, who was “scared” of flying and sitting in a different row from her mother.In a recent post on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user who goes by the username @wearejustfriends wrote: “Asking someone to move seats on a plane? AIBU [Am I being unreasonable]?”She explained that she had been travelling to Gran Canaria with her boyfriend and made sure that their seats on the plane were next to each other. “I had booked mine and [my] boyfriend’s seats when we booked and...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Indie World#Wayward Strand#Australian
The Independent

Birmingham airport: Passenger advises fellow travellers to arrive five hours early in response to ‘1km’ queues

Birmingham Airport saw enormous queues and long waits yesterday, with one traveller estimating a “one kilometre” queue at its peak, while another advised fellow passengers to arrive “at least” five hours before their flight.Queues around 5am-8am stretched outside the terminal, with social media users posting videos and photos of snaking lines of holidaymakers waiting in the drop-off area.“The queues at Birmingham Airport are worse than the media are reporting! Give yourself at least 5hrs before your flight!” tweeted Jon Rowe shortly before 6am.Not long after 7am, Lee Griffiths posted several pictures of the queues, writing: “Total shambles at @bhx_official this...
TRAVEL
Good News Network

A Passenger With No Flying Experience Landed a Plane Like a Pro

Whether you’ve seen it on Airplane! or tested on Mythbusters, it is possible for a passenger with no flying experience to land an airplane if there’s a calm voice on the radio telling them how. That’s what happened recently aboard a small single-engine plane, when the incapacitation of...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy