Houston Happens – Celebrating Asian Restaurant Month and more

By Maggie Flecknoe
 1 day ago

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is celebrating Asian Restaurant Month ! Plus, find out about a FREE cultural event happening this Saturday.

We have some top talkers to get you over the hump. Like the lady who allegedly took a yacht on a joy ride in Galveston. Say what?!

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

