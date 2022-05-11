ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, IN

Daily closures start on S.R. 250 for chip seal operations

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to begin chip seal operations next week on S.R. 250 in Jackson and Jennings Counties. Work will take place starting this week between I-65 at Uniontown and S.R. 3 near Paris Crossing. Motorists can expect daily...

wrtv.com

Woman dies in crash Saturday morning on Muncie Bypass

MUNCIE — A woman died Saturday morning when she was thrown from a motorcycle and hit by passing vehicles Saturday morning in Muncie. According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a crash involving a motorcycle around 5:25 a.m. on the Muncie Bypass near Riggin Road. An...
MUNCIE, IN
14news.com

Car hits pole in Daviess Co. wreck

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A driver had to be cut from their car after a wreck on Old Hartford Road in Daviess County. It happened Thursday afternoon near Newbolt Road. Officials say the car hit a power pole. That road was closed while Kenergy crews replaced it. Fire officials...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

3,000-gallon septic tanker crashes, spills on Gene Snyder Freeway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All westbound lanes of the Gene Snyder Expressway east of Dixie Highway were closed on Thursday afternoon due to an accident involving a 3,000-gallon septic tanker. The crash happened around 1 p.m., according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis. Early investigation revealed the commercial tanker...
LOUISVILLE, KY
cbs4indy.com

Severe weather back in Indiana this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – Storms are on the way this afternoon! Stay weather aware with us all weekend long. A cold front moves through Sunday that will bring even more chances to see severe weather in Indiana. Saturday storms. The sky will be dry to start of Saturday. Then in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
SCDNReports

Man with Gun: Small Indiana Neighborhood Evacuated

Man with Gun: Small Indiana Neighborhood EvacuatedSCDN Graphics Dept. Deputies were dispatched to a person shooting in the direction of a neighbor on Bridgeton Road just south of Rockville. After arriving Deputies along with Rockville police Officers established a perimeter around the suspect's residence. Deputies and Officers then notified immediate neighbors of the situation and they were asked to move to safety.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Water shut-off possible at Indy complex owned by notorious housing group

INDIANAPOLIS — A notorious housing organization could cause hundreds of Indy residents to lose their homes because of unpaid utility bills. Citizens Energy Group has made it clear: the tenants at Covington Square Apartments are paying their bills but the owner is failing on their end. “It’s a terrible situation,” Citizens Energy spokesperson Dan Considine […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLKY.com

Popular Barret Avenue restaurant moving to Frankfort Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A popular Vietnamese restaurant at the edge of the Highlands is moving to the Clifton neighborhood,according to Louisville Business First. Eatz Vietnamese Restaurant announced in a Facebook post Friday it's moving from its location at 974 Barret Ave. to the former Fork & Barrel...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WIBC.com

Reagan Parkway Closed in Plainfield After Fatal Crash

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Reagan Parkway is closed in Plainfield after a fatal crash was reported by the Indiana Department of Transportation. According to Plainfield police, traffic for southbound Ronald Reagan Parkway from U.S. 40 is closed to Airtech Parkway for officers working the crash. Drivers are being asked to...
PLAINFIELD, IN
14news.com

Deadline looms for water and energy bill assistance in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The deadline is approaching to apply for water and energy bill help in Indiana. It’s a program through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. Households earning less than 60 percent of the state median income may qualify. People can apply until Monday at 4...
EVANSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Police: Speeding ‘constant’ in I-69 construction

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind – Police are growing more concerned about drivers speeding through I-69 construction zones south of Indianapolis. According to Major Andy Fisher, with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, speeding is constant through the construction area on a daily basis. “Nobody’s abiding by the 45 mile-per-hour speed limit, for the most part,” Major Fisher […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Cryptocurrency mining facility comes to Southwest Indiana

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – A new cryptocurrency mining facility will soon take over a portion of a local power station facility. The new project is financed by Kentucky-based crypto pioneers AboutBit and will be located adjacent to the generating station in Merom, Indiana. AboutBit has teamed up with both WIN Energy and Hoosier Energy […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Southern Indiana Judge Suspended by State Supreme Court

A southern Indiana judge, already mired in other controversies, has been suspended by the Indiana Supreme Court after being charged with felony domestic battery. Thursday, 40 year old Crawford County Circuit Court judge, Sabrina Bell was booked into the Crawford County Jail after hitting her ex-husband in front of their children. According to Crawford County Court documents, Deputies were called to Bell’s home about 5 p.m. Thursday. The judge’s ex-husband was at the house to pick up their children for a scheduled visit. According to the documents Bell started a verbal argument and ended up hitting her ex-husband in front of their children aged 12 and 8. Bell refused to speak to officers. She was booked into the Crawford County Jail on a felony domestic battery charge.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

NWS: Expect a Rainy Weekend in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – After a warm, sunny week, rain is expected for most of the weekend in central Indiana. Most of that rain is supposed to fall Saturday and Sunday afternoon, says Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. “Primarily it’s going to be, like I mentioned,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Fire at Near Downtown Apt. Complex May Have Been Electrical

INDIANAPOLIS–A fire at The Congress at Library Square Thursday afternoon was likely electrical, said Indianapolis Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Rodney Pool. About 1 p.m. several pops could be heard by people who were inside the apartment. “We had a fire on the roof. Looks like it was electrical in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Southern Indiana Railway Line Acquired

Louisville & Indiana Railroad, an affiliate of Chicago-based Anacostia Rail Holdings Co., has acquired the former Southern Indiana Railway, a short line located in the Jeffersonville. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Surface Transportation Board approved the acquisition, noting that with the railway out of service, no...
INDIANA STATE

