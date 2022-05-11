ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

East Baton Rouge Parish School Board buys Rieger Road property for $8.5M

By Julia-Claire Evans
Baton Rouge Business Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe East Baton Rouge Parish School Board bought a large vacant lot on Reiger Road near Siegen Lane and Interstate 10 for $8.5 million, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge...

Sewer bills in East Baton Rouge Parish to go up for some, down for others. See where.

Sewer bills could be going up or down for different residents of East Baton Rouge Parish, depending on where they live. Metro Council on Wednesday unanimously approved changes to the calculation method for sewer bills recommended by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's administration. The change was made to "maintain fairness and equity" among the city-parish sewage system's five groups of customers: residents of Baker, residents of Zachary, LSU, Southern University and residents who live in Baton Rouge or unincorporated areas of the parish, according to a council memo.
Weigh in on potential site of new Mississippi River bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Time is ticking for residents to weigh in on where the potential site of a new Mississippi River bridge should be. A new bridge is proposed south of metro Baton Rouge connecting LA 1 and LA 30. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development along...
Garth Brooks concert brings Baton Rouge hotels $1.6M in revenue

East Baton Rouge Parish hotels raked in $1.6 million on April 30, the night of the Garth Brooks concert at Tiger Stadium, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber reports. That total, which appears to be a single-day record, does not represent the event’s full economic impact because it doesn’t include the money concert-goers spent at restaurants, bars and other local businesses, says Andrew Fitzgerald, BRAC’S senior vice president of business intelligence.
Baton Rouge’s aquifer threatened by overuse, salt water

Everybody likes Baton Rouge water. It tastes good, it’s cheap, and, unlike in some Louisiana communities, the people who drink it generally don’t have to worry about boiling their water. Not everyone realizes the Capital Region’s easily accessible groundwater also buoys the local industrial base. The Southern Hills...
Baton Rouge taxpayers to pay another half-million for sewage settlements

BATON ROUGE - Taxpayers in Baton Rouge will be shelling out another $500,000 to settle sewer claims from September, when raw sewage spilled out of the Gardere treatment plant flooding several homes. A resident, not wanting to be identified, currently lives at one of the apartment complexes receiving a settlement...
State construction bill includes $20M for University Lakes project

The current version of the state’s capital outlay bill includes a $20 million commitment to complete the University Lakes improvement project, Sen. Franklin Foil says. Foil, R-Baton Rouge, says he expects the bill to come to the Senate floor next week. “Those lakes are just a natural treasure for...
Boil advisory issued in parts of Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A boil advisory was issued for parts of Denham Springs in Livingston Parish Wed., May 11. The Ward Two Water District says crews are making repairs to a broken water main on Arnold Road (LA 1025). The advisory impacts customers on Arnold Road from LA...
Garth Brooks marked as highest single-day revenue for Baton Rouge, BRAC says

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) released its monthly economic indicator that examines and analyzes the state of the regional economy. “One of the most interesting data points this month is the incredible impact a single-night concert had on an industry that was hard-hit during the pandemic. 2022 has already seen hotel occupancy and revenue numbers that eclipse pre-pandemic years, but the nearly $1.6 million in revenue earned on April 30 – the night of the Garth Brooks concert at Tiger Stadium – appears to be a single-day record,” said Andrew Fitzgerald, senior vice president of business intelligence for BRAC. “The increased consumer activity surrounding the concert was undoubtedly helpful for other industries as well – such as restaurants, bars, retail, and other industries filled with small businesses. More events such as this, which draw in spending from outside of the parish and region, would be a boon for Baton Rouge.”
Bus catches fire on I-10 in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - A bus caught fire on I-10 in Port Allen on Thursday, May 12, causing heavy delays for some commuters. It happened on I-10 West past LA 1 a little before 7 p.m. The fire forced the closure of I-10 West. All lanes were reopened just...
Trial Over City Of St. George Creation Ends

The trial over the creation of the city of St. George is over. The judge presiding over the case told attorneys for both sides he'll make a decision in a couple weeks while noting it would eventually end up in the state Supreme Court. St. George supporters say the city...
Bridge construction for Comite River Diversion Canal begins this summer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - DOTD will begin working in the Zachary and Baker areas to start building bridges that will coincide with the Comite River Diversion Canal. James Davis and Mike Anderson are like many others who have been patiently waiting for construction on the Comite River Canal to begin in the lower Zachary area.
ZACHARY, LA

