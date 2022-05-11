ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Pilot down, passenger takes over with 'no idea how to fly'

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E5cyz_0faQZKid00
Passenger Lands Plane In this still image from video by WPTV shows emergency personnel surrounding a Cessna plane at Palm Beach International Airport Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla. A passenger with no flying experience was able to land the plane safely with help of air traffic controllers after the pilot was too sick to handle the controls. (WPTV via AP) (WPTV)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — A passenger with no flying experience radioed an urgent plea for help when the pilot of a small plane suddenly fell ill off Florida’s Atlantic coast, and was able to land the plane safely with the help of air traffic controllers.

“I’ve got a serious situation here,” the man said Tuesday afternoon, according to audio on LiveATC.net, a website that broadcasts and archives air traffic controller communications. “My pilot has gone incoherent. I have no idea how to fly the airplane.”

An air traffic controller in Fort Pierce responded, asking if he knew the position of the single-engine Cessna 208.

“I have no idea. I can see the coast of Florida in front of me, and I have no idea,” the passenger said.

According to Flight Aware, the plane had taken off earlier Tuesday from Marsh Harbour International Airport in the Bahamas. The aircraft was occupied by the pilot and two passengers, according to a Federal Aviation Administration news release. Officials haven't identified any of them.

As the plane flew over Florida, controller Christopher Flores, speaking very calmly, told the passenger to “maintain wings level and try to follow the coast, either north or southbound." Twin controls enable a Cessna 208 to be steered from the passenger seat.

Minutes passed before controllers were able to locate the plane, which by then was heading north over Boca Raton.

Then the man's voice seemed to fade, so the controller in Fort Pierce asked for the passenger's cellphone number to enable controllers at Palm Beach International Airport to communicate with him more clearly.

Air traffic controller Robert Morgan, a 20-year veteran, took over at that point, talking the passenger down to a safe landing. Morgan is a certified flight instructor with experience piloting Cessna aircraft, the FAA said.

“Kudos to the new pilot,” one controller told him after the plane smoothly wheeled down the tarmac.

Rescue workers assisted the original pilot, officials said. Neither passenger had any injuries. Officials did not immediately say what caused the pilot to fall ill.

Morgan said in a video released by the FAA that he was just doing his job, but at a higher level than he thought he would have to do it.

“We’ve never had anything like that," Morgan said. “I felt like I was in a movie.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman attempts to go through JFK Airport with 9 boxes of ammunition

NEW YORK — A woman attempted to go through security at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York with nine boxes of ammunition on Tuesday, according to officials. Transportation Security Administration in a press release said a woman was stopped by their officers at JFK Airport for trying to carry 400 bullets onto her flight. The bullets were a variety of ammunition for shotguns and handguns including 12-gauge, .308 caliber, .233 caliber and 9 mm. TSA officers confiscated the ammunition from the woman and gave her a citation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

No sea serpents, mobsters but Tahoe trash divers strike gold

STATELINE, Nev. — (AP) — They found no trace of a mythical sea monster, no sign of mobsters in cement shoes or long-lost treasure chests. But scuba divers who spent a year cleaning up Lake Tahoe’s entire 72-mile (115-kilometer) shoreline have come away with what they hope will prove much more valuable: tons and tons of trash.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Fort Pierce, FL
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Industry
City
Boca Raton, FL
State
Florida State
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa mechanic breaks down the wait with car repairs

TULSA, Okla. — Mechanics are still struggling to find the parts they need to repair your vehicles. At Same Day Auto Repair Tire Pros, the name stands for itself. “We see 600 to 700 cars a month at this location, and we do still try and get them out the same day,” said Justin Tucker.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Traffic Controllers#Pilot#Veteran#Aircraft#Ap#Liveatc Net#Flight Aware
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

US Army soldier killed by bear in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A soldier with the U.S. Army has died after a bear attack during a training exercise. In a news release, officers at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson said that the soldier had been with a small group training west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill. The soldier has not...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Passengers on German train overpower attacker who wounded 5

BERLIN — (AP) — Three passengers on a regional train in Germany overpowered an Iraq-born man who wounded five people with a knife on Friday, authorities said. The train was traveling near the western city of Aachen when the man began attacking fellow passengers “randomly and arbitrarily,” state interior minister Herbert Reul said, according to the news agency dpa.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Upper Midwest storms: Photos, videos capture hurricane-force wind gusts slamming region

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A destructive storm system brought up to 100 mph wind gusts to the Upper Midwest on Thursday, slamming the Dakotas, Minnesota and Nebraska, along with parts of Iowa, Kansas and Wisconsin, according to The Washington Post. National Weather Service forecasters are trying to determine whether the system was a derecho, which the agency defines as “a very long-lived and damaging thunderstorm” with wind gusts over 58 mph and a damage swath of at least 240 miles.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Dallas gas theft: 4 men accused of stealing 80 gallons of fuel using electronic device

DALLAS — Four men are facing charges after Dallas police said they stole 80 gallons of gas by installing an electronic device on a fuel pump. According to KXAS-TV, the incident occurred Wednesday at a Garland Road gas station. The men arrived at the station in three vehicles, one of which was “a modified pickup truck that had been outfitted with an external fuel tank,” Dallas police said in a Facebook post Thursday.
DALLAS, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Arguments set on whether pandemic asylum restriction can end

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — A federal judge hears arguments Friday on whether the Biden administration can lift pandemic-related restrictions on immigrants requesting asylum later this month. Migrants have been expelled more than 1.8 million times since March 2020 under federal Title 42 authority, which has denied migrants...
IMMIGRATION
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
63K+
Followers
108K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy