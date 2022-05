Is this region, the Pocono-Northeast, in a position to capture a better and brighter future than we have had?. Despite the pandemic and associated issues that accrued from this disaster, this region has again responded heroically through the astonishing work of our heroes, the nurses and medical community, emergency medical technicians, the firefighters, many police and law enforcement officials and others who bravely continued or sought new ways to help the 1 million citizens of the region, It is a geographic community that features many assets that combine physical, social, environmental and other characteristics that are critical to achieving positive experiences and growth potential in coming years.

