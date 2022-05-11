ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

25 Not-So-Magical Incidents at Disney Parks: Guest Outbursts, Ride Malfunctions + More

By Jacklyn Krol
Mix 95.7FM
Mix 95.7FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Walt Disney World is known as the Most Magical Place on Earth for countless reasons. However, even at Disney things go wrong, from ride malfunctions to...

mix957gr.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Disney Pays $100,000 to Guest Bitten by Bedbugs at Disneyland Hotel

Disney has agreed to settle a lawsuit and pay a guest $100,000 after she claims she was bitten by bedbugs during her stay at Disneyland Hotel in 2018. Ivy Eldridge visited Disneyland Resort and stayed at Disneyland Hotel in April 2018. The lawsuit states she was bitten numerous times by bedbugs and she “endured many sleepless nights and much emotional and mental distress, coupled with other physical conditions associated with severe mental and emotional distress.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Disney Theme Parks#Walt Disney World#Tiktok#Tinker Bell
PopCrush

Disney World Guest Finds Giant Broken Light Fixture at Magic Kingdom, Wears It on Head

A guest at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom witnessed an unusual accident that led to a new hat. Affixed with large, orb-like bulbs, dark green light fixtures line the area around the bus depot outside the entrance to the Magic Kingdom in Orlando. On May 1, Twitter user @GrandCalStan posted a photo of him near the outdoor bus terminal holding one of the larger-than-life light fixtures that somewhat resemble fishbowls.
ORLANDO, FL
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WDW News Today

MagicBand+ Prematurely Released at Walt Disney World, Guest Urinates in Ride Water at Disneyland, and More: Daily Recap (5/1/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, May 1, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Youtube
WDW News Today

Guest Arrested at Magic Kingdom Reportedly Caught Stealing from Guest Strollers, Disney CEO Bob Chapek Doubles Down on Park Passes, Insiders Say There Are Many Replacement Candidates for Bob Chapek, and More: Daily Recap (5/11/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDW News Today

Star Wars Launch Bay Will Reopen with Character Meet-and-Greets at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

No details or a timeframe have been announced, but Walt Disney World has confirmed that Star Wars Launch Bay will eventually reopen at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Star Wars Launch Bay closed in March 2020 with the rest of Walt Disney World Resort due to COVID-19. It only reopened to be used as a Relaxation Station and later as a walkthrough exhibit but has mostly remained closed.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WDW News Today

Police Handcuff and Escort Young Guest Out of Magic Kingdom

TikTok user Natalie Curling shared a video of several Sheriff’s Department officers escorting a young guest out of Magic Kingdom yesterday evening. A magical day at Disney world arresting a child #disney #disneyworld #magickingdom #wdw #magic #florida. ♬ The Disney Logo Theme When You Wish Upon A Star (From...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy