Boris scrambles for cost-of-living crisis cures in brainstorming session with ministers: Push to loosen childcare rules and make MoTs two-yearly - as top Tories demand immediate tax cuts ahead of Cabinet away-day tomorrow

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Boris Johnson is scrambling for cost-of-living crisis cures today after a brainstorming session with top ministers.

The PM is mulling proposals to loosen childcare rules and make MoTs two-yearly as he faces huge pressure from Tory MPs and Labour for more action.

Downing Street said he urged senior ministers including Rishi Sunak and Michael Gove to 'go faster' and be 'as creative as possible' in devising measures to ease the squeeze.

No10 insisted Mr Johnson would be saying more on the issue 'in the coming days' - and on a visit to Finland this evening he stressed the government would show the 'maximum possible energy'.

'There will be more, of course there will be more, in the months ahead,' he said.

But it is far from clear that any major intervention is imminent after the Chancellor ruled out an emergency Budget.

The Department for Education is believed to have reservations about lowering the ratio of adults to children in nurseries to lower costs, although Nadhim Zahhawi is seriously exploring the move.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was not present for the discussion on the MoTs, as he is on an official visit to the US.

Meanwhile, senior Tories have been ramping up the pressure on Mr Johnson for a more dramatic response.

Former minister David Davis said the government should be cutting taxes now. 'Fix the problem now, not after people have suffered for six months,' he told Sky News.

And another ex-Cabinet minister, Stephen Crabb, tweeted: 'Conservatives tend to emphasise work, good budgeting/housekeeping, strong families etc as defences against hardship.

'Problem right now for many people is that ticking all those boxes still doesn't keep their heads above water. Government has done a lot but more is required.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GzFl1_0faQYYwC00
No10 said Mr Johnson (pictured in Sweden today) would be saying more on the issue 'in the coming days' - but it is far from clear that any major intervention is imminent after the Chancellor ruled out an emergency Budget
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47X7VW_0faQYYwC00
Downing Street said Mr Johnson held a meeting of senior ministers including Rishi Sunak (left) and Michael Gove (right) last night, urging them to 'go faster' and be 'as creative as possible' in devising measures to ease the squeeze
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yiBrz_0faQYYwC00

Mr Johnson set hares running in the Queen's Speech debate yesterday by suggesting he and Mr Sunak would announce more cost-of-living help 'in the days to come'.

The Treasury quickly shot down the idea, while aides stressed the PM had been referring to the childcare and MoT ideas - which would not involve the government spending more money.

But Mr Johnson is said to have told Tory MPs at a No10 garden party last night that cutting taxes is the best way to offset the strain of soaring inflation.

Confirming the Government's new cost of living committee met for the first time following the Queen's Speech, the PM's spokesman said: 'You can expect there to be more work done off the back of that discussion. The Prime Minister urged ministers to go faster and be as creative as possible in ensuring the Government is doing everything on this important issue.

'You can expect the committee to meet fairly regularly to progress the work as soon as possible.

'In the days to come you will hear more from the Prime Minister on this. The Chancellor and the Prime Minister are working extremely closely on this and will continue to do so.'

Mr Johnson will take his Cabinet on an away-day tomorrow, whether they will thrash over the issues again.

In Finland this evening, he Johnson vowed to deploy the 'maximum energy effort' to help alleviate the cost-of-living crisis, promising more support 'in the months ahead'.

'We will have the maximum energy effort, ingenuity, to help the British people through them and everybody knows how tough it can be right now

'But we're gonna get through just as we got through through Covid.

'And you know all the money we're already spending, there will be more of course, there will be more support in the months ahead as things continue to tough with the increase in the energy prices.'

In a round of interviews this morning, Michael Gove said claims of a split between Mr Sunak and the PM were 'overinflated'.

Mr Gove told Sky News: 'There won't be an emergency budget. It is sometimes the case that the words from a prime minister or minister are overinterpreted.

'The Prime Minister is right. We will be saying more and doing more in order to help people with the cost-of-living challenge we face at the moment, but that doesn't amount to an emergency budget. It is part of the work of government.

'Last night the Prime Minister convened a group of ministers – we have all done work on some of the things we could do to help. Those policy initiatives will be announced by individual departments in due course as they are worked up.'

Government sources played down how much progress had been made at the meeting last night.

One swiped that the measures on the table hardly amounted to 'wholesale deregulation'.

Another told MailOnline there was no forward movement on the childcare policy, while asked whether the proposals would ever come to fruition a third said: 'God only knows.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EItop_0faQYYwC00
Former minister David Davis said the government should be cutting taxes now. 'Fix the problem now, not after people have suffered for six months,' he told Sky News.

Mr Davis told Sky News: 'I don't care what you call it, what I want to see is either a significant reduction in taxes - or preferably a reversal of the increase in national insurance.

'And I would add to that, frankly, and the abolition of VAT on fuel.'

Asked what timeframe he would put on it, Mr Davis replied: 'It should be done before the summer, I think. As soon as we possibly can, in truth.'

Households are facing soaring energy bills, inflation is forecast to hit 10% and welfare payments and wages are falling far behind the increase in prices.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called the Government's response 'pathetic', as he was joined by charities and economic experts in criticising Mr Johnson's plans.

The Child Poverty Action Group said there was 'no short-term comfort for parents struggling to feed their kids in the face of rocketing prices'.

Torsten Bell, the chief executive of the Resolution Foundation think tank, said ministers had announced 'nothing material today on the short-term nightmare of cost of living'.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the Queen's Speech 'does nothing to help the millions of families and pensioners facing soaring bills and eye-watering inflation'.

Bloodbath for civil service: 91,000 jobs will be axed as one in five staff are expected to go in huge shake-up that could save £3.5bn to ease cost of living crisis

Boris Johnson has ordered ministers to slash the size of the Civil Service by a fifth to free up billions for tax cuts. The Prime Minister used a 'cost of living' Cabinet meeting in the Midlands yesterday to order his top team to redouble their efforts to ease the financial pressure on struggling families.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Is this the death knell for Britain's historic street names? Fears woke campaigners will push through bids to remove signs after communities are handed vote on their future - but government hopes new bill will protect local heritage

Changing street names with links to the UK's colonial past will be put to a local vote under Michael Gove's planning reforms to fight back against frenzied campaigning from woke groups to ‘cancel’ major figures in British history. The Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, which was in yesterday's...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Rental and social housing reforms will put stop to damp and unsafe homes – Gove

New legislation announced in the Queen’s Speech will put a stop to renters living in “damp, unsafe and cold homes”, according to the Housing Secretary.Tuesday’s timetable for new laws included the Renters Reform Bill, which Michael Gove said represented a “new deal” for people renting in England.The Bill will extend the Decent Homes Standard to the 4.4 million households privately renting in a bid to tackle the conditions facing 21% the sector who currently live in homes of an unacceptable quality, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said.Too many renters are living in damp, unsafe and cold...
U.K.
The Guardian

Michael Gove causes havoc on breakfast TV – but at least he’s not Priti Patel

As a health warning on the dangers of taking illegal drugs it couldn’t have been improved. Quite who in No 10 decided Michael Gove was the right person to front the government’s morning media round was unclear. But it must have been someone willing to gamble that the minister for levelling up would be more impressive than most of his colleagues even if he was clearly off his head.
U.K.
