ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Windy SR44 SX

southernboating.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Windy SR44 SX is a catch no matter how you look at it. First impressions have a big impact. When I walked up to the Windy SR44 SX, the first thing that caught my eye was the huge booth-style seating arrangement on the aft deck. Its width makes the deck...

southernboating.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Cars
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Toyota Highlander Replaces V-6 with 2.4L Turbo-Four

The 2023 Toyota Highlander is updated with a new 265-hp turbocharged 2.4-liter inline-four engine. The interior also gets updates including a larger infotainment screen and digital gauge cluster, both optional. Expect the 2023 Highlander to go on sale later this year with a slight price increase. It appears that Toyota...
CARS
Motorious

1954 Ford Ranch Wagon Is A Different Breed Of Lowrider

This car is as unique as they come and has the power to back it up!. If you like lowriders, then you're sure to love this 1954 Ford Ranch Wagon, which uses its bulky exterior and '50s design to make one of the most unique customs we've seen yet. Cars like this one are deserving of the respect often given by the lowrider community, but it can sometimes be challenging to understand the true beauty of these vehicles. So let's talk about all that makes this an excellent purchase for any classic car enthusiast with an exceptional taste for customs. Perhaps it's the engine, transmission, or style that lets it stand out from the rest. Let's find out as we dive into this vintage Ford masterpiece.
SANDY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Cohen
Road & Track

Watch the BMW M240i Smoke an M2 Competition in a Drag Race

The current-gen BMW M2 Competition may be one of the best-driving cars BMW sells, but it's not the quickest 2-Series on the block. The new M240i xDrive coupe beats it in that category, as evidenced by this decisive drag race between the two German coupes. U.K. publication Carwow brought the...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy