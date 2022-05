There are many perks to warmer weather and pleasant, starry evenings that come with the arrival of summer. Arguably one of the biggest perks for Hoboken locals is the return of Movies Under the Stars. What’s better than curling up on a blanket, enjoying some movie snacks, and watching your favorite films while stargazing? We’ve got you covered for your outdoor movie nights this summer, as Mayor Bhalla has just announced the 2022 Movies Under the Stars lineup. Read on to see which films are on the docket for Movies Under the Stars 2022, which will be held at Pier A Park at First Street and Sinatra Drive as well as at 7th + Jackson Park.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO