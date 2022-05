SALT LAKE CITY — As summer approaches, the Utah Department of Public Safety wants to remind drivers to share the road with those who may be motorcycle lane filtering. Many of us have seen motorcycle lane filtering. The Utah DPS defines this as “the act of [a motorcyclist] overtaking and passing another vehicle that is stopped in the same direction of travel in the same lane.” In other words, lane filtering is when a motorcyclist moves between lanes at a red light or in stopped traffic.

