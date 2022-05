Sparkles, silks and solids, oh my! Glamor glided down the orange carpet at the 2022 prom making it a night to remember. Being the first COVID-19 free prom since 2019, we didn’t know what to expect. What colors will fill the air? What fit will dresses be? Tuxes? The one thing that certainly stayed the same was the unspoken rule that seniors wear long dresses, and juniors wear short dresses.

