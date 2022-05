LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Volunteer registration is open for the 2022 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville at https://www.barbasolchampionship.com/volunteer/. The Barbasol is coming off its best year since arriving in Kentucky in 2018 in terms of attendance, television viewership, and the overall excitement brought on by world-class play and a six-round sudden-death playoff that saw Seamus Power of Ireland edge J.T. Poston.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO