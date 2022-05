NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In an emotional interview with Good Morning America, Ashley Judd revealed her mother Naomi Judd died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. "She used a weapon," Ashley said. "My mother used a firearm. So that’s the piece of information that we are very uncomfortable sharing, but understand that we’re in a position that if we don’t say it, someone else is going to."

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO