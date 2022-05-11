ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos' Super Bowl odds dropped slightly after NFL draft

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sf8MB_0faQSF3X00

Denver Broncos fans seem to generally approve of the team’s draft class, giving it a “B” grade, but Las Vegas doesn’t seem quite as enthusiastic.

Denver had +1200 odds to win the Super Bowl immediately after trading for quarterback Russell Wilson in March, according to Tipico Sportsbook. That represented the fifth-best odds in the NFL.

After selecting nine players in the draft last month, Denver now has +1500 odds to win it all this season, per Tipico Sportsbook. That’s a slight drop from before the draft as the Broncos are now tied with the seventh-best odds in the league.

Tipico has given the Buffalo Bills (+650), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+700), Los Angeles Rams (+1000), Green Bay Packers (+1000), Kansas City Chiefs (+1000) and San Francisco 49ers (+1300) better odds than Denver. The Los Angeles Chargers (+1500) are tied with the Broncos.

Elsewhere in the AFC West, the Las Vegas Raiders have the worst odds in the division (+3000), but they still have the 13th-best odds in the NFL.

Super Bowl LVII will be played on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

Comments / 0

Related
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Quarterback Lights up USFL

Multiple former Vikings play in the new league, the USFL. DeMarquis Gates, a linebacker who was part of the 2020 Vikings 90-man roster in preseason, is 5th in the league in tackles. He recorded 27 tackles in just three games. Additionally, he has two and a half sacks, one interception, and two passes defended. A player with stats like this has a chance to play in the NFL.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Former Super Bowl Champion Rips Wilson, Broncos to Shreds

The 2022 Denver Broncos hype train has reached an increasingly high rate of speed this offseason with Russell Wilson serving as the conductor. Thanks to the blockbuster arrival of the veteran quarterback, orange-and-blue-speckled optimism is as feverish as it's been in more than a half-decade when the franchise was last relevant.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
State
Arizona State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Spun

John Elway Makes His Russell Wilson Opinion Very Clear

The Denver Broncos entered this offseason with one main goal: acquire a star quarterback. They checked off that box by trading for Russell Wilson. Speaking to the media this week, Broncos president of football operations John Elway had nothing but good things to say about Wilson. "He was the piece...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The reason Browns’ Jarvis Landry hurt his free agency chances

Cleveland Browns free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry was anticipating a huge payday after the team released him earlier this NFL offseason, even switching agents in the hopes of securing a contract potentially in the range of $20 million per year. Only, it hasn’t quite happened that way, as Landry remains on the free agent market, with only a visit to the New Orleans Saints and some interest from the Baltimore Ravens being the only noteworthy news items on Landry since. According to the latest rumors, Landry himself appears to have damaged his own free agency chances. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Browns Wire of USA Today have the latest.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Report: How Long Coach Steve Kerr Could Be Out

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr could miss the rest of the series. Kerr missed Game 4 vs. the Grizzlies after testing positive for Covid-19. Mike Brown took his place, and luckily the Warriors got the job done with a 101-98 victory to take a 3-1 series lead. Unfortunately,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Falcons Announce Starting Quarterback After NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft in their rearview mirror, the Atlanta Falcons have provided an update on their quarterback situation. Although the Falcons selected Desmond Ridder in the third round of the draft, Marcus Mariota will be given the first crack at the starting job. "Marcus being the veteran gives us...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Rams#American Football#Tipico Sportsbook#The Buffalo Bills#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Las Vegas Raiders#Super Bowl Lvii
The Spun

Breaking: Patriots Reportedly Finalizing Quarterback Trade

The New England Patriots' quarterback room is about to change. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Patriots are working on a trade involving Jarrett Stidham. So, which team is trading for Stidham? It turns out the Las Vegas Raiders are acquiring the former Auburn quarterback. Breer said this...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Yardbarker

Free agent Jarvis Landry turned down deal from Cleveland Browns

It looks like the door is completely shut on Jarvis Landry returning to the Cleveland Browns. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the free-agent wide receiver turned down a deal from the team. Rapoport appeared on the Pat McAfee Show today. The deal was said to be a one-year...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jeudy arrest will leave Russell Wilson, Broncos fans infuriated

It’s been a wild offseason for the NFL so far and the craziness just won’t stop. The Denver Broncos are in a great spot to get back into the playoffs once again, however, the franchise has hit a bump in the road. On Thursday, Jerry Jeudy was recently arrested. Now, Russell Wilson and the Denver fanbase are left asking, what’s going on?
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Visiting With Veteran Wide Receiver Today

Fifth-year wide receiver Kieth Kirkwood is reportedly meeting with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The 27-year-old wideout appeared in just three games for the Carolina Panthers this past season. Kirkwood signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2018. His...
CHARLOTTE, NC
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Terrell Owens has been traded in the Fan Controlled Football League

The first ever trade in Fan Controlled Football involved NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens. According to their website, The owners of the Beasts, Knights and Zappers have aligned on a three way trade that would include a mix of player and pick swaps including:. Knights:. Trade – QB Dentarrius...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

108K+
Followers
154K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy