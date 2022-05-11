ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

2022-23 School Year Registration for Discovery Link Is Open

dpsk12.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscovery Link is the only DPS-run before and afterschool licensed child care program that offers families flexibility with drop-off and pick-up times while providing students an extension of the school day and their learning. Social, Emotional,...

www.dpsk12.org

Comments / 0

CBS Denver

Saturday Rally Planned In Support Of Aurora Schools In Danger Of Closing

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A community group is planning a rally at a part in Aurora this weekend to support a number of Aurora schools slated for closure. (credit: CBS) The rally is planned for Cottonwood Park this Saturday at noon. Organizers are hoping to get support for several Aurora schools at risk for closure by the district in the next school year. The Board of Education voted to keep Paris and Sable Elementary Schools open next year, but the Aurora Education Association claims Sable Elementary School was added back on the closure list without community, parental, or educator input. “The Aurora Public Schools Board...
AURORA, CO
99.9 KEKB

Another Colorado School District Moves to Four-Day School Week

Did you know that 64% of Colorado school districts operate on a four-day school week?. If you're like me, that number is surprising. I had no idea so many schools in Colorado had made the switch and the number is rising. At last count, 116 school districts had changed to a four-day week. Many of these are rural districts and charter schools, but not all of them.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Status Of A $10 Million Donation To Aurora Central High School Up In The Air

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – School leaders called it a “generationally impactful gift,” but a year later, the status of a $10 million donation to Aurora Public Schools appears up in the air. That money was all earmarked for a new, state-of-the-art athletic complex at Aurora Central High School, a project that’s now stalled. “Having a facility like this at our school is such an amazing opportunity,” one student said at the time of the announcement. “Seeing people believe in us is important,” another student said. The athletic complex upgrade was announced in an April 2021 press conference with school officials, student athletes, and...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

17-year-old making history as one of MSU Denver’s youngest graduates

DENVER — A 17-year-old will be making history as one of the youngest students to graduate from Metropolitan State University of Denver. Anna Watson from Littleton has always considered herself an overachiever, and said graduating from college before her 18th birthday has been a goal since she was in middle school.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Students Send Duck Family Off From Lakewood School Courtyard

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – For the first time in three years, a fun tradition returned to Belmar School of Integrated Arts. A mother duck led her ducklings from the school courtyard through the hallways and out into the world. It’s a tradition that dates back several years. This is the first time since 2019 that it’s happened. The school was closed in 2020, and the ducklings did not survive the winter in 2021. (credit: CBS) Each year, the mother duck lays her eggs in the courtyard at the elementary school, and when the ducklings hatch, the school has made a tradition of sending them off into the wild by marching them through the halls from the courtyard. (credit: CBS) RELATED: Mother Duck Leads Ducklings Through Lakewood School Each year, students and teachers wait for the ducklings to hatch and, when they’re big enough, they help guide the mother and her babies out into the wild.
LAKEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Students, parents upset after Chicano teacher let go by DPS

DENVER, Colorado — A beloved Chicano teacher at North High School will not be returning next year after Denver Public Schools made the decision not to renew his contract. Tim Hernández teaches literature with a specific focus on Latinx books. North High School is two blocks from where he lives. He said he chose to become a teacher and work at the school to represent the students who live in the neighborhood and face gentrification.
DENVER, CO
msudenver.edu

Substance abuse and the mother-child bond

When Ashley Miller walks for her bachelor’s degree in Human Services at Commencement, she will do so with honors and a nearly-4.0 GPA. For her Honors Program thesis, she knew exactly what she would focus on: the impact of substance abuse on the mother-child bond. It wasn’t easy getting...
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
Education
New Country 99.1

This Colorado Pub Has Some Of The Best Food In The State

If you're a lover of great food in Colorado, this local Colorado pub has some of the most delicious food we've ever seen that you have to try. If you're like me, you're always on the hunt for new places to eat at and find fun smaller local spots to add to your list when everything else sounds old and tired, right? We've all had this conversation, "What do you want to eat? 'I don't care, what sounds good?' Nothing sounds good ... I'm so sick of everything around here." Next time this conversation happens, I have the answer, and we think you're really going to dig this Colorado pub.
COLORADO STATE
Steven Bonifazi

May 11 news: Aurora hires company to sweep homeless encampments and more Denver metro stories

(Brandi Alexandra/Unsplash) (DENVER, Colo.) Hello and welcome back to another Wednesday edition of the Denver Daily Roundup. Today is Wednesday, May 11. More critical fire danger looms in the Mile High City this hump day, with the high temperature expected to reach near 89. A red flag warning is in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday due to dry conditions, low humidities and gusty winds.
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Denver diligently monitors bad smells

(Denver, Colo.) Denver takes foul smells seriously. "Report those odors!" councilwoman Candi CdeBaca recently posted on her Facebook page. She shared a post from Ana Varela from the Elyria David neighborhood Facebook group.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Grocery Store Planned In Denver Food Desert

(CBS4) — After decades of being in a food desert, one Denver neighborhood is finally getting a full grocery store. Noir Market is expected to open this summer, creating new business opportunities and food access within Elyria Swansea. (credit: CBS) Shabasa Sayers grew up in the Elyria Swansea neighborhood. There wasn’t a full grocery nearby when he was a kid, and there still is not decades later. Sayers is now a chef with his own catering business. He’s working with his daughter, Anjanet, to feed area families through their creation — Noir Market. (credit: CBS) “There’s a few mom and pop stores, but they can’t...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Marzyck Fine Foods Is Opening a Westminster Store

More than 30 years ago, a young Pete Marzyck moved West to make a name for himself. This year—as his namesake local food market celebrates 20 years in Denver and prepares to open a third retail location—it seems he’s done exactly that. Marzyck Fine Foods has grown and evolved over the last two decades, but at its core, the grocery store has stayed true to Marzyck’s early vision of creating a friendly neighborhood market with products from around the world. “I want people to come into our store and say, ‘Wow, this is really cool, I haven’t seen this since I was traveling in Italy,’ or, ‘I never see this anymore, I wonder where they got that,” says Marzyck, who co-owns the business with his wife, Barbara Macfarlane, and his brother, Paul.
DENVER, CO

