Like it or not, big belts from the early aughts are back — at least if Vanessa Hudgens has anything to say about it. Last night, the actress revisited the '00s classic while attending the grand opening of the Hard Rock Hotel in New York. Hudgens was spotted on the red carpet in an LBD with an asymmetrical keyhole cutout, and overtop, she cinched her waist with an extra-wide statement belt à la Kim Kardashian circa 2007. The over-the-top accessory was made even more Y2K-worthy, thanks to its large Fendi logo covered in rhinestones. Other add-ons included sheer black monogrammed tights, pointed-toe heels, and a black and gold patterned Fendace (Fendi x Versace) handbag.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO